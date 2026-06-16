Philippines Signals Willingness to Forge Visiting Forces Agreement with Germany

Philippine President Marcos and German President Steinmeier discuss the strategic benefits of a visiting forces agreement amid growing geopolitical tensions, pledging enhanced military cooperation while steering clear of permanent bases, and reinforcing broader bilateral cooperation across trade, climate and people‑to‑people exchanges.

President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for a joint press conference at the Malacañang Palace on 16 June 2026 to discuss a potential Visiting Forces Agreement between the Philippines and Germany .

The two leaders highlighted the importance of diversifying defence partnerships amid rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo‑Pacific region. Marcos announced that the Philippines remains open to negotiating a VFA once both nations deem it timely, stressing that such an arrangement could enhance military cooperation, joint training, and operational support between the two navies and armies. During the press briefing, Marcos emphasised the dual need for Philippine stability and agility.

He argued that the country must strike a balance between maintaining robust internal security and engaging internationally to safeguard its interests.

"Multilateralism remains a cornerstone of our strategy," Martins told reporters. "Vietnam, Japan, United States, Canada, France and Australia already enjoy formal VFA agreements; Germany would be a natural extension of this defensive network, helping us defend maritime corridors and protect our economic assets in the South China Sea.

" The statement noted that the existing legal framework permits foreign troops to operate temporarily on Philippine soil in a supervised and agreed‑upon manner, but that the constitution forbids permanent bases without Senate approval. The visit also underscored broader cooperation beyond defence. Marcos and Steinmeier discussed enhanced trade opportunities, renewable‑energy partnerships, joint research in climate resilience, and cross‑cultural educational exchanges. They pledged to deepen people‑to‑people ties through programmes that include scholarships, tourism incentives and business delegations.

The potential VFA would create a structured approach to logistics, jurisdiction and communication protocols during joint exercises, thereby reducing misunderstandings and improving operational efficiency for any future deployments. The Philippines has been pursuing a policy of active partnership since the global pandemic, as it recognises that resilience now requires joint action across security, economic, and environmental domains.

As part of a broader diplomatic outreach, the Philippines has hosted several European heads of state during the past year, and this meeting with the German president is seen as a continuation of that trajectory. The agreement would not only bring military benefits but also signal to regional partners that Manila is committed to reinforcing collective security in a contested area.

In the final remarks, Marcos made clear that a VFA would be considered only when it aligns with national security needs and respects Philippine sovereignty.

"We are setting the foundation for increased interoperability, peacekeeping missions and joint maritime patrols," he said. The discussion served as a reaffirmation of the Philippines' multipolar stance, reinforcing that strategic alignment with a European power is a viable and practical component of the country's defense modernization plans.





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