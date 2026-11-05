Philippines Showcases Tropical Agro-Exports at 9th China Import Expo

The Philippines presents over 30 food exporters at the 9th CIIE to highlight premium tropical products and strengthen trade ties with the Chinese market amid growing health trends.

The Republic of the Philippines is preparing to exhibit its extensive range of tropical agricultural products at the 9th China International Import Expo, scheduled to take place from November 5 through November 10. This premier international trade event serves as a critical platform for promoting global imports into China's domestic marketplace and is hosted annually at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

Philippine Foodphilippines Product Portfolio

Operating under the FoodPhilippines export brand, more than 30 food manufacturers and exporters from the Philippines will participate in the national pavilion. The delegation aims to solidify the country's position as a premier sourcing destination for high-value tropical foods, beverages, and ingredients within the Southeast Asian region. The exhibitors have curated a diverse portfolio that reflects the nation's robust agricultural capabilities while adapting to global demand for health-focused, eco-conscious, and convenient nutrition options.

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The core of this year's delegation centers on coconut innovations, with numerous exhibitors showcasing high-value coconut derivatives. Key products include virgin coconut oil, fractionated coconut oils, organic sugar, and coconut water beverages. These items will be complemented by the country's core tropical fruit offerings, such as the Puyat durian, Carabao mangoes, and bananas. The exhibit also features processed calamansi products, specialty snacks, artisanal tablea cacao, and plant-based health blends designed to appeal to health-conscious Chinese consumers.

Strategic Goals and Leadership Statements

Leah Pulido Ocampo, Executive Director of the Department of Trade and Industry - Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, described the CIIE as a crucial platform to elevate Philippine food enterprises within global supply chains. She emphasized that China's massive import market provides a vital gateway for local small and medium enterprises to transition from commodity suppliers into competitive, value-added global players. Ocampo noted that the participation demonstrates the strength of Philippine agrifood as premium quality.

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According to Ocampo, the functional nutritional benefits and sustainable practices of these products reinforce the Philippines' role as a go-to sourcing destination in Southeast Asia. This strategic engagement creates lasting economic pathways that are inclusive of grassroots communities. The DTI-CITEM leadership views the expo not merely as a sales event but as a long-term mechanism for integrating Filipino producers into high-tier international trade networks.

Economic Performance and Historical Context

The country's participation in the CIIE builds directly on its strong performance at the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo. During that event, Philippine exhibitors secured a record US$60 million in export sales. This figure represents the highest amount generated since CITEM first led the national delegation in 2004, highlighting an expanding market share and sustained buyer confidence in Filipino agrifood products across regional Chinese markets.

This consistent growth underscores the increasing reliance of Chinese importers on Philippine agricultural exports. The transition from simple commodity trading to value-added product sales indicates a maturing trade relationship. The record-breaking sales at the previous expo serve as a baseline for expectations at the upcoming event, signaling to international buyers that Philippine tropical goods have achieved significant commercial viability.

Diplomatic Support and Pavilion Operations

The Philippine pavilion is scheduled to open on November 6, providing a dedicated space for networking and direct trade negotiations. The opening will be attended by senior officials from multiple government bodies to ensure coordinated diplomatic and commercial support. Participants from the Philippine Embassy in Beijing and the Philippine Consulate-General in Shanghai will join representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Agriculture.

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This multi-agency presence ensures that all aspects of the export process, from regulatory compliance to logistical support, are addressed on-site. The convergence of diplomatic and trade officials aims to maximize the utility of the expo for participating companies. By maintaining a unified government front, the Philippines seeks to strengthen bilateral trade relations and secure long-term contracts with major Chinese distributors and retail chains.