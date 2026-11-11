Philippines Showcases Slow Food at 49th ASEAN Summit

At the 49th ASEAN summit, Philippine Slow Food showcases farmers, artisanal products, and regional cuisine while addressing climate change and food security.

The 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit, held in the Philippines, features a prominent Slow Food Philippines exhibit that highlights local farmers, artisanal producers, and regional delicacies.

Slow Food Philippines Emphasizes Farmers and Sustainability

Slow Food Philippines spokesperson Reena Gamboa explained that the organization's mission is to promote good, clean, and fair food. Gamboa said the core of slow food is the farmer, fisherfolk, and artisanal producers, urging consumers to learn who makes their food.

Also read ASEAN’s collective strength: Translating unity and centrality into meaningful cooperation

At the International Media Center in Pasay City, vendors display Okoy, rice cake Tilbok, and Tanglad honey drink made in partnership with Cavite and Negros Island communities. The exhibit also showcases the "Earth Market" program, where visitors can meet farmers and learn about traditional cooking techniques.

Department of Tourism Brings Regional Dishes to Delegates

Department of Tourism Assistant Secretary Ina Zara Loyola revealed that the agency's Regional Gastronomy Hub offers iconic Pinoy dishes from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. Loyola said the hub provides authentic flavors to delegates who cannot travel across the country and noted that daily offerings would rotate to introduce new delicacies.

Advertisement

The summit, scheduled for November 16 to 18, 2026, brings together leaders who will taste food from across the archipelago, underscoring the Philippines' cultural diversity.

Climate Concerns and Food Security Measures

PAGASA predicts the late‑2026 to early‑2027 El Niño period will be record‑breaking, with temperatures rising approximately 2 °C nationwide. Gamboa said raising awareness about climate impacts is critical, urging the youth to question where food comes from and to demand naturally grown products.

Supporting this stance, the World Food Programme reaffirmed that food security requires access to sufficient, safe, and nutritious food. The Food and Agriculture Organization, through assistant representative Dulce Carandang, called for soil assessment in Philippine farmlands to safeguard against the water deficits expected during El Niño. Carandang added that secure groundwater supplies would enable farmers to maintain production during dry spells.

Slow Food Farms Recognize Sustainable Farmers

Slow Food Farms currently honors 20 to 30 farmers who practice good, clean, and fair food production, meaning they avoid synthetic fertilization. The program highlights agricultural practices that contribute to ecological balance and climate resilience while also enhancing product quality for consumers.

Advertisement

As the summit concludes, the Philippines aims to demonstrate its commitment to sustainable food systems, highlighting how culinary heritage can support national resilience against climate change and fortify food security for future generations.