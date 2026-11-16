Philippines Sets 2031 Horizon for South China Sea Strategy Against Coercion

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. establishes 2031 as the key strategic target to uphold international law and counter Chinese maritime pressure in the South China Sea.

National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr. has formally designated 2031 as the critical target horizon for Philippine strategic planning in the South China Sea. This declaration was made late on Sunday to counter escalating Chinese coercion and ensure the region remains governed by established international rules rather than military dominance.

The directive was delivered during Oban's opening remarks at the Manila Dialogue on the South China Sea. The timing of this statement coincides with heightened tensions as Beijing continues to exert significant maritime pressure through the vital waterway, which facilitates trillions of dollars in annual global trade and has seen recurring violent collisions between Philippine and Chinese vessels.

Also read Timeline of Escalating Philippines-China Tensions in the South China Sea

Legal Context of South China Sea Dispute

The territorial disagreement stems from Beijing's claim based on a nine-dash line map from the 1940s. This expansive assertion encompasses the exclusive economic zone of the Philippines, an area Manila officially refers to as the West Philippine Sea. A United Nations-backed tribunal invalidated the Chinese claim in 2016, ruling that it lacked any legal basis under international law.

Despite the 2016 ruling, physical confrontations persist. Satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC captured on October 17, 2026, reveals the foundations of a harbor on the disputed Antelope Reef in the Paracel Islands, providing visual evidence of ongoing infrastructure development in contested areas.

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Eduardo Oban Defines Strategic Arena

Eduardo Oban described the South China Sea not merely as a contested waterway, but as an arena where military power, economic security, technology, information, international law, and diplomatic influence intersect. He emphasized that strategic competition must never accept coercion as a legitimate means of managing differences.

Preventing armed conflict remains essential, but Oban argued that preventing the gradual erosion of regional maritime order is primordial. A five-year horizon through 2031 will prove decisive in determining whether international rules prevail over coercion and unilateral actions in the region.

2031 Goals and Security Alliances

Several developments will shape this period, including China's continuing military modernization, the Philippines' next national security planning cycle, and ASEAN's implementation of regional economic and security priorities. For the Philippines, Oban stated that the path to 2031 requires forging deeper security alliances without sacrificing diplomatic boundaries.

He further urged that ASEAN and its partners must translate commitments into practical arrangements to prevent incidents at sea. Building greater national resilience by fortifying physical and digital infrastructure to reduce systemic vulnerabilities was highlighted as a critical priority for the coming years.

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Success Metrics Beyond Military Exercises

By 2031, success will not be measured by acquired capabilities, exercises conducted, or agreements signed. It will be defined by safe maritime locations, more secure local rights, resilient critical infrastructures, and unhampered freedom of action within the ambit of international law.