Philippines Sends Bea Millan-Windorski to Puerto Rico for 75th Miss Universe Pageant

Bea Millan-Windorski has arrived in Puerto Rico to represent the Philippines at the 75th Miss Universe pageant on Nov. 24, wearing an Anthony Ramirez outfit inspired by Filipino and Puerto Rican flora.

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines' bid for a fifth Miss Universe crown is underway as representative Bea Millan-Windorski arrived in Puerto Rico for the 75th edition of the international pageant, scheduled on Nov. 24.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization announced Millan-Windorski's arrival in a social media post Sunday night, expressing excitement as the country's representative begins her competition journey in the host country.

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"¡Hola! The Philippines has arrived," the organization wrote.

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"Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski has officially touched down in Puerto Rico, ready to take on the 75th Miss Universe! " It added, "The Philippine flag is flying high, and the cheers from home are making their way across the ocean. ¡Vamos, Filipinas!

" The beauty queen was welcomed by Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2026 Jennifer Barreto, marking their first meeting as the host country received its international delegates. Millan-Windorski also brought a touch of Filipino identity to her arrival through an outfit inspired by the shared tropical heritage of the Philippines and Puerto Rico.

Tropical Heritage Inspires Arrival Look

The look featured floral prints inspired by the Philippine gumamela and Puerto Rico's flor de maga, complemented by vibrant colors and a silhouette reflecting the beauty of both cultures. Filipino designer Anthony Ramirez created the outfit. On Instagram, Millan-Windorski shared her arrival outfit in the Caribbean: a vibrant, tropical-inspired creation by Ramirez. According to Bea, the dress celebrates the cultural connection between the Philippines and Puerto Rico, drawing inspiration from the gumamela and Puerto Rico's flor de maga.

She explained that the look celebrates the two island nations' shared tropical identity, with bold floral prints and a silhouette that reflects their cultural similarities. The strapless dress features a fitted mini silhouette in blue, adorned with oversized red floral prints, and a floor-length overskirt that flows from the sides and back.

"A little piece of home, meeting the Caribbean," she wrote. The organization also echoed the sentiment, saying, "From one island to another. A little piece of home, meeting the Caribbean.

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Millan-Windorski's Pageant Journey And Roots

" Millan-Windorski was crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2026 on May 2 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, representing La Union. She bested 49 other candidates to succeed Ahtisa Manalo, who represented the Philippines at the 2025 Miss Universe pageant. Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Millan-Windorski has Filipino roots through her maternal grandparents, who trace their ancestry to La Union. She holds bachelor's degrees in history and international relations from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Before winning the national title, she had already gained international pageant experience. She was crowned Miss Wisconsin Earth in 2023 and later won Miss Earth USA 2024. She represented the United States at Miss Earth 2024 in the Philippines, finishing as Miss Earth-Water. Her Miss Universe campaign carries the country's hopes of adding another title to its pageant legacy.

The Philippines has won the Miss Universe crown four times: Gloria Diaz in 1969, Margie Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and Catriona Gray in 2018. After winning the national competition, Millan-Windorski expressed her determination to bring home the country's fifth crown, saying the victory would represent more than a personal achievement.

Push For Fifth Universe Crown

"It will be a long seven months and an intensive seven months, but I'm very driven to bring back the fifth crown to the Philippines because I believe we are going through so much right now," she said. "We deserve a win, so this crown would not only be just for me. It will be for every Filipino within our country and beyond our borders," she added.

The 75th Miss Universe coronation night is set for Nov. 24 in Puerto Rico (Nov. 25 Manila time).