Philippines Sees Major Fuel Price Rollback Amid Strategic LPG and Reserve Initiatives

The Philippines' Department of Energy announced significant pump price rollbacks for diesel, gasoline, and kerosene effective June 2, 2026, while LPG prices will slightly increase. The changes follow a period of high global fuel prices and come as the government secures new LPG imports and plans a strategic national petroleum reserve with Japanese support to bolster long-term energy security.

Motorists in the Philippines will experience significant relief at the pump as major rollbacks in fuel prices are set to take effect on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced.

Energy Secretary Sharon Garin, speaking at a press conference on Monday, June 1, detailed the adjustments: kerosene will see a rollback of at least 10.86 Philippine pesos per liter. These reductions come after local pump prices had increased the previous week due to tightening global fuel inventories. Before the rollback, retail prices in Metro Manila were approximately 82.70 pesos per liter for diesel, 82.90 pesos per liter for gasoline, and 113.80 pesos per liter for kerosene.

Amid these rollbacks for liquid fuels, the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is set to rise by around 3.41 pesos per kilogram. Secretary Garin described the rollback as a positive development, noting that it brings fuel prices closer to levels observed before the recent Middle East crisis. As of May 26, global gasoline prices had increased while diesel prices in the world market decreased by about 0.30 US dollars per barrel.

The softening of Asian diesel prices is attributed to easing tensions in the Middle East following progress in negotiations between the United States and Iran. However, weaker demand is expected to keep prices under pressure. The DOE explained that Asian gasoline prices remained firm, supported by tight supply conditions. Key drivers for this firmness include low US inventories heading into the summer driving season, limited Chinese exports, and steady regional demand.

In a separate effort to bolster the country's LPG supply, the government procured approximately 21,000 metric tons of the fuel sourced from the United States. The shipment, consisting of equal parts refrigerated propane and butane, arrived in Batangas on Saturday, May 30. This cargo is equivalent to four days of national LPG supply.

Secretary Garin highlighted that the country had faced challenges in sourcing LPG, but the arrival of this order ensures a sufficient supply, alleviating concerns for restaurants, the manufacturing sector, and households that rely on LPG. She had earlier pointed out that the nation's LPG inventory was low and that the energy department was in talks with LPG firms to consolidate orders. With this fresh shipment, the country's LPG inventory can now last up to 42.13 days.

The overall fuel inventory for the country, averaging all fuel types, can last 45.97 days as of Monday, June 1. Breakdowns show diesel supply can last 44.36 days, gasoline 47.10 days, and kerosene inventories are sufficient for 143.64 days. To further shield the country from future oil price shocks, Garin announced that the government is working to establish its own strategic petroleum reserve and develop new stockpiling facilities.

She noted that Japan has agreed to support this initiative during President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s state visit to Tokyo. Garin explained that this would create a more systematic and organized reserve system, complementing private and additional stockpiling by the Philippine National Oil Corporation (PNOC). The DOE has also met with the Maharlika Investment Corporation and the PNOC to develop the national reserve.

While a total project cost is not yet finalized, preliminary evaluations suggest each storage tank, capable of holding 500,000 to 1 million barrels, could cost around 5 billion Philippine pesos. This multi-pronged approach-immediate price rollbacks, secured LPG imports, and long-term reserve development-aims to enhance the Philippines' energy security and protect consumers from global market volatility





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Fuel Price Rollback Philippines Department Of Energy LPG Supply Strategic Petroleum Reserve Energy Security Gasoline Diesel Kerosene Prices Japan Support PNOC Maharlika Investment Corporation Oil Imports

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