Philippines Seeks Closer Ties with Taiwan Amid Growing Regional Tensions

The Philippines is looking to strengthen its military links with Taiwan and other nations focused on deterring China's 'nefarious plans', according to Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro. This comes as the Philippines continues to clash with Beijing over disputed reefs in the South China Sea and as the US and Philippines strengthen their security ties.

Taiwan 's flag flies proudly on an overpass in Taipei ahead of National Day celebrations, symbolizing the island nation's growing assertiveness in the face of increasing regional tensions.

The Philippines, long a staunch ally of the United States, is now seeking to strengthen its military ties with Taiwan and other nations in the region, as part of a concerted effort to deter what it sees as China's 'nefarious plans'. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore, outlined plans to deepen military cooperation with a network of US allies and defense partners, including Japan, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

He stressed that while the nations have their differences, they are united in their desire to deter aggression in the region. This call for stronger bonds comes as the Philippines continues to grapple with Beijing over disputed reefs in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway that could become a flashpoint for conflict.

Under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines has strengthened its security ties with the US, with the president warning that the Philippines could be drawn into any conflict over Taiwan due to its proximity. As part of its strategy, the Philippines is seeking to evolve its relations with Taiwan in areas that do not involve diplomatic recognition, while maintaining its 'One China' policy.

This includes the development of a Taiwan-Philippines economic corridor, which Teodoro sees as crucial for the Philippines' defense space. The Philippines has also indicated that it would provide safe harbor to civilians fleeing a potential conflict in Taiwan, given the significant Filipino population on the island.

Meanwhile, the US and Philippines have stepped up military exercises, including drills near Taiwan, with plans to train in advanced repelling aggression tactics across air, maritime, and cyber defense. When asked about China's concerns that US weapons deployments in the Philippines threaten stability, Teodoro dismissed them as a hindrance to China's own plans.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth avoided commenting on American weapons sales to Taiwan, following President Donald Trump's suggestion that they could be used as a bargaining chip with China. Earlier this month, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could lead to clashes





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