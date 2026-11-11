Philippines Secures Record Youth Olympic Medals with 17‑Year‑olds Naomi Cesar and Pi Durden Wangkay

Philippines earns historic Youth Olympic medal haul as 17‑year‑olds Naomi Cesar takes silver in 800m and Pi Durden Wangkay earns bronze in 200m, marking the country's most successful Youth Olympic campaign yet.

At the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, the Philippines achieved its most successful campaign yet, earning two medals from 17‑year‑olds Naomi Cesar and Pi Durden Wangkay. Cesar claimed silver in the women's 800 metres with a time of 2:09.34, while Wangkay finished third in the men's 200 metres, clocking 21.355 seconds.

Saraic's 800m Silver Speaks to Growing Middle‑Distance Talent

Naomi Cesar ran a season best of 2:09.34 to secure the silver medal in the women's 800 metres final. The result marked her third gold in the 800 metres at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games, 2025 Asian Youth Games, and the Youth Olympic Games, solidifying her status as the Philippines' premier middle‑distance runner.

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Although sprinter Ben Cesar, Naomi's father, represented the national team in the 1990s, Naomi carved her own identity, earning a bronze medal at the Asian U18 Championship before dominating the track at the Youth Olympic level.

Wangkay's 200m Bronze Adds to a Legacy of Speed

Pi Durden Wangkay's bronze medal in the men's 200 metres brought a new 200‑metre champion to Philippine athletics. He finished the race in 21.355 seconds, a time that already earned him gold medals at the Asian Youth Games and Indonesian U18 Championships last year.

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Wangkay's mother and coach, Jonah Genilza, was a Palarong Pambansa legend in the 1990s and later represented the National Capital Region. Following in her footsteps, Wangkay captured the secondary boys' 100m and 200m gold medals at the 2025 Palarong Pambansa in Ilocos Norte.

Family Roots Fuel a New Generation of Philippine Track Stars

Both athletes hail from families steeped in athletics. Wangkay's lineage includes former national sprinter Jonah Genilza and his role as a coach and mentor. Naomi's background features her sister Malea, a current member of the national women's football team that competed at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

These connections highlight a continuity of sporting excellence, with the younger generation proving they can build on the legacies of their parents and push Philippine track and field to new heights.

Implications for Philippine Athletics' Future

The medals won by Cesar and Wangkay raise expectations for upcoming international competitions, including the 2027 Asian Games and the 2028 Seoul Summer Olympics. Their performances confirm that Philippine athletics is developing capable talent that can compete at the highest levels.

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Coaches and sports officials now face the task of sustaining this momentum through enhanced training programs, competitive exposure, and investment in youth development to keep the country's track record strong on the global stage.