Philippines Secures $3.4 Billion in Investment Commitments from Japan

The Philippines has secured about $3.4 billion in investment commitments from Japanese companies during a business roundtable in Tokyo. The planned investments are expected to support manufacturing, tourism infrastructure, renewable energy, and supply chain development.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr secured about $3.4 billion in investment commitments from Japan ese companies during a business roundtable in Tokyo as Manila seeks to attract supply chain relocation and shield the economy from war and rising energy risks.

The planned investments worth about P210 billion are expected to support manufacturing tourism infrastructure renewable energy and supply chain development according to a presidential palace statement released late Wednesday. The Philippines is pursuing a clear national direction building an economy where infrastructure industry finance human capital and connectivity move together as one system of growth Mr. Marcos told executives from Japanese conglomerates and financial institutions.

And increasingly we recognize that trade and tourism will be among the most important engines of that growth he added. The commitments come as the Marcos administration pushes to sustain economic growth despite elevated oil prices supply disruptions and trade uncertainty linked partly to the war in the Middle East.

Mr. Marcos used the meeting to position the Philippines as a long term investment destination for Japanese firms seeking to diversify operations across Southeast Asia particularly as companies reassess regional supply chains amid global tensions. The palace said the investments are expected to create thousands of jobs while supporting technology transfer and industrial expansion. Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A Roque said the Philippines is targeting more high technology and green manufacturing investments as Japanese companies boost regional production networks.

Our message is clear the Philippines is open ready and highly capable of supporting the rapid expansion and resilience of Japanese global value chains she said in the same statement. We are aggressively positioning the Philippines as your strategic hub in ASEAN for smart manufacturing green metals and renewable energy she added. Mr. Marcos also promoted tourism logistics and aviation as growth sectors signaling the government's effort to attract longer term capital beyond traditional infrastructure investment





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