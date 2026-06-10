Philippines says Chinese floating platform at Panatag Shoal likely supporting illegal research

Philippine authorities presented evidence linking a Chinese floating platform at Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal to unauthorized scientific research. The platform appeared in late May and is associated with Chinese research vessels. Officials are monitoring the situation and have lodged diplomatic protests.

Philippine authorities on Wednesday reported that a Chinese floating platform inside Panatag (Scarborough) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea may be supporting unauthorized marine scientific research.

Officials from the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) presented a timeline of observations showing the platform's appearance in late May and linked it to two Chinese research vessels operating near the disputed shoal. Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Adm. Jay Tarriela stated during a press briefing in Manila that they can say the Chinese are probably conducting illegal scientific research in Bajo de Masinloc (Panatag Shoal).

Panatag Shoal is a maritime feature in the West Philippine Sea internationally known as Scarborough Shoal and locally as Bajo de Masinloc. Tarriela emphasized that authorities are still validating the platform's exact purpose and any conclusions remain subject to further monitoring. National Maritime Council Undersecretary Alexander Lopez said government assessments indicate that the platform's activities involve data collection.

Based on their monitoring and assessment, they are quite sure that these are all data-gathering activities, but they are not sure what kind of data is being collected. Panatag Shoal is about 357 kilometers off Palauig, Zambales, and roughly 926 kilometers from Hainan, China's southernmost province. It lies within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, about 352 kilometers from the nearest Philippine coastline.

Beijing claims nearly all of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea, waters in the western portion of the country's 370-kilometer EEZ. It continues to ignore a 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal that nullified its claims and upheld Manila's sovereign rights over these waters. According to Tarriela, commercial satellite imagery taken on May 20 showed no man-made structure at the entrance of the shoal.

A day later, Philippine authorities observed two Chinese research vessels, YUE XIA YU ZHI 20028 and YUE ZHAN YU 6, near the area. By May 25, satellite imagery showed a square-shaped object near the southeastern entrance of the shoal, marking the first indication of the platform's presence. Authorities later documented the structure during maritime domain awareness flights conducted by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources and the Philippine Coast Guard.

The platform, which officials described as a movable floating structure, has an estimated deck area of about 30 square meters and is equipped with four metal stilts that could allow it to remain stationary at specific locations. The following day, they documented the structure being moved from the shoal's entrance into the lagoon with the assistance of two service boats carrying an estimated 12 to 15 personnel.

Officials also reported the presence of additional floating buoys and what they described as a possible antenna structure installed near the shoal's entrance. Tarriela said the sequence of events, coupled with the continued presence of Chinese research vessels, suggested the activities were likely civilian in nature rather than military, noting the absence of PLA Navy vessels. The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed concern over the platform and related structures, saying they were installed without Philippine authorization.

The continued presence of the semi-permanent floating platform, without consent or authorization, is not only a violation of the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the Philippines, but is also inconsistent with international law, DFA spokesperson for maritime affairs Rogelio Villanueva Jr. said in the same briefing. Villanueva said Manila has undertaken diplomatic actions, including several demarches and a diplomatic protest, in response to the developments





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West Philippine Sea Panatag Shoal Scarborough Shoal Chinese Floating Platform Illegal Research

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