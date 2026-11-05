Philippines Rice Inventory Drops 8.3% in October Amid Production Shifts

Philippine rice stocks fell to 2.16 million metric tons in October. The Department of Agriculture explains declines due to reduced harvest areas. Corn inventories rise despite import quotas increasing to 500000 MT.

The Philippine rice inventory contracted significantly during the final months of the previous year, with the total stockpile falling to 2.16 million metric tons in October. This figure represents a substantial 8.3% decline compared to the 2.35 million metric tons recorded during the same period the previous year, according to fresh data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). The reduction highlights a tightening supply condition for the staple food crop that is central to local food security.

Rice Stocks Show Mixed Sector Trends

Despite the annual drop, monthly fluctuations tell a more complex story of supply chain movement. As of October 1, total rice stocks actually increased by 13.2% from the 1.91 million metric tons recorded in September. This monthly rebound suggests active trading and restocking activities among merchants, even as yearly totals shrink. The Department of Agriculture (DA) indicated that this shift reflects a broader transition in how rice moves through the national supply chain.

Also read Philippines October Inflation Hits 7.8 Percent on Transport Cost Surge

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) provided a detailed breakdown of where these stocks are currently located across different sectors. The data reveals a stark divergence between state-managed reserves and private commercial holdings. While government warehouses and family homes saw their stockpiles dwindle, the commercial sector managed to expand its holdings significantly. This indicates that private traders are holding onto more inventory, possibly in anticipation of price movements or future shortages.

Production Declines Linked to Harvested Areas

The total rice production for the third quarter of the year reached 3.08 million metric tons. This output figure is down approximately 18% from the 3.75 million metric tons recorded in the same quarter in 2025. The Department of Agriculture (DA) attributed this sharp decline primarily to a reduction in the total harvested areas rather than solely to climatic factors. While environmental conditions play a part, the agency stressed that the shrinking land footprint for cultivation was the dominant cause of lower yields.

Advertisement

The Department of Agriculture (DA) explicitly stated that the production drop was not exclusively attributable to El Niño weather patterns. Officials emphasized that agricultural planning issues and land use changes were equally significant contributors to the reduced output. This clarification aims to prevent a simplified narrative that blames weather alone for the national food supply constraints, pointing instead to structural issues in farming practices and area management.

Corn Inventories Rise as Import Quotas Expand

In contrast to the rice sector, the corn market experienced a notable surge in stockpiles. The country's corn inventory reached 996.81 thousand metric tons in October. This represents a robust 17.7% increase from the 846.81 thousand metric tons recorded during the same period in 2025. The growth in corn reserves suggests a healthier supply position for livestock feed and other industrial uses compared to the human food staple.

Supporting this influx of domestic or imported corn, an executive order was recently signed to increase the country's corn import quota under the Minimum Access Volume (MAV) scheme. The new limit allows for 500,000 metric tons of corn imports, a move designed to ensure adequate supply for domestic consumption and manufacturing needs. This policy adjustment complements the rising inventory levels, providing a buffer against potential future deficits.

Strategic Reserves Shift Toward Commercial Sector

The composition of the country's rice inventory has fundamentally changed, with the commercial sector now holding the majority of the supply. Of the total rice inventory in October, 49.8% came from the commercial sector. Households held 37.3% of the stock, while NFA warehouses accounted for a smaller 12.9% share. This distribution underscores the decreasing reliance on government-held reserves for national food security.

Advertisement

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) noted that rice stocks in National Food Authority (NFA) warehouses and households declined year-on-year. Specifically, inventories in NFA depositories dropped by 38.0 percent compared to the previous year. Household stocks also fell by 15.3 percent. These declines in public and domestic storage highlight the pressure on traditional safety nets and the growing importance of private sector inventory management in stabilizing local food markets.

Government Response to Supply Constraints

The data presents a challenging picture for policymakers tasked with maintaining affordable food prices. The 12.6 percent annual increase in the commercial sector, while offsetting some household depletion, does not fully compensate for the overall national loss. The Department of Agriculture (DA) continues to monitor the situation closely, balancing the need for farmer support with consumer affordability.

Future outlooks for the next quarter will depend heavily on planting schedules and weather developments. The reduction in harvested areas this year has set a lower baseline for production. Unless new planting cycles expand significantly, the commercial sector may face increased pressure to procure grain from international markets or draw down existing private reserves, potentially influencing local price dynamics in the coming months.