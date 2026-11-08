Philippines Reserves Drop Below $100 Billion as BSP Intervenes to Support Peso

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas gross international reserves fell to $97.35 billion in October. The central bank cited foreign exchange interventions to stabilize the local currency and lower gold valuations.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported that the country's gross international reserves declined to $97.35 billion by the end of October. This figure marks a significant drop below the psychological threshold of $100 billion for the first time since December 2022. The reduction occurred as the central bank actively intervened in foreign exchange markets to manage volatility in the local currency.

BSP Interventions Drive Reserve Decline

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas attributed the reduction primarily to net foreign exchange operations. These operations involve the buying and selling of foreign currencies in spot and derivative markets. The central bank stated that these actions were necessary to manage exchange rate volatility and maintain market order. Additionally, the agency noted that lower global gold prices resulted in downward valuation adjustments that weighed on the total reserves. The central bank also cited the national government's net foreign currency withdrawals from its deposits with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. These withdrawals were used for external debt servicing and other funding requirements.

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Historical Comparison and Economic Context

The October levels represent the lowest reserve figures recorded since the country held $96.15 billion in December 2022. This current standing is markedly lower than the $110.25 billion recorded one year ago. It is also lower than the $99.49 billion recorded just one month prior in September. The decline highlights the pressure on the central bank's external buffer amid ongoing global economic uncertainties. The peso has been on a weakening trend since a conflict broke out in the Middle East in March.

Expert Analysis on Currency Stability

Union Bank chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion described the decline in reserves as significant and worthy of close monitoring. He emphasized that the latest figures did not indicate a reserve-adequacy problem for the country. Asuncion argued that the pace and persistence of the drawdown are more important than the absolute level of reserves. He noted that concerns would arise only if the decline was accompanied by sustained pressure on the peso. He added that the external buffer remains adequate for now, but continued losses could reduce the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas room to manage future shocks.

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Peso Depreciation and Market Reactions

The Philippine peso has faced significant depreciation against the US dollar throughout the year. The currency began trading at the P60-to-a-dollar level when regional tensions escalated in March. It further depreciated to the P63-to-one-dollar level in subsequent months. On October 27, the local currency hit a record low of P64.17 against the dollar. This trend persisted despite the central bank's jumbo rate hike implemented on October 22 to stabilize the economy.

Sufficiency of Reserves for External Obligations

Despite the drop below $100 billion, the central bank stated that the reserves remain sufficient. The $97.35 billion level can cover up to 6.1 months of imports for goods and payments for services and primary income. It can also cover about 3.1 times the country's short-term external debt based on residual maturity. International standards consider reserves adequate if they finance at least three months of imports. They are also deemed sufficient if they provide at least 100-percent cover for foreign liabilities falling due within 12 months. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas affirmed that the reserves provide sufficient foreign currency to meet import needs and serve as a buffer against external economic shocks.