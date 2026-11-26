Defense Secretary Teodoro confirms the request for six CH-47 Chinooks via a US loan exceeding $2 billion, with potential delivery by 2029 to boost military logistics.

The Philippines is moving forward with a significant modernization of its air transport capabilities by formally requesting the acquisition of six CH-47 Chinook helicopters from the United States. Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro confirmed this strategic procurement during the closing ceremony of the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Joint Exercise Dagat-Langit-Lupa. He disclosed that the request is tied to a foreign military financing package valued at $2 billion.

The $2 Billion Financing Package Details

Secretary Teodoro revealed that the Department of National Defense has directly asked the US government to allocate funds from a two billion dollar financing program specifically for these heavy-lift aircraft. He stated, "We made a request to the US government regarding the $2-billion financing for six Chinooks. That is the only thing I can disclose out of that package." This disclosure aligns with a recent announcement from the White House last week, which confirmed that Manila and Washington have agreed to work toward a foreign military financing loan exceeding $2 billion to supply defense capabilities from US suppliers.

Also read Nestlé Philippines Exceeds 2025 Emissions Target, Maintains Net Zero by 2050 Goal

Chinook Capabilities Versus Black Hawk

The choice of the CH-47 Chinook over other platforms like the Black Hawk is driven by massive logistical advantages, primarily its superior load capacity. Teodoro explained that a single Chinook can carry approximately four times the payload of a Black Hawk helicopter. This increased volume saves critical time and reduces the logistical space required for troop movements and supply drops. He noted that the loading process is significantly faster because it does not rely on manual labor.

Instead of soldiers carrying equipment by hand, the Chinook utilizes a lifter or loader for rapid deployment. According to Teodoro, loading a Chinook takes less than a quarter of the time required to load a Black Hawk. This efficiency allows the military to transport large artillery pieces and even vehicles with passengers still inside, drastically enhancing the operational speed and reach of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in remote areas.

Advertisement

Delivery Timelines And Scheduling

The timeline for receiving these advanced aircraft depends heavily on how the US prioritizes the Philippine order within its global defense supply chain. If Washington agrees to prioritize this specific request, all six brand-new helicopters could be delivered as early as 2029. However, if the order does not receive top priority, the delivery process could take up to six years from the point of approval. This potential delay highlights the importance of diplomatic engagement in securing timely military upgrades.

Maintenance Challenges And Infrastructure

While the acquisition logistics are clear, Secretary Teodoro raised significant concerns regarding the long-term operational costs of the fleet. He identified the maintenance of the Chinook helicopters as a much bigger challenge than the physical infrastructure required to house them. Teodoro stated, "Basing six Chinooks-we can easily manage that. Maintenance is the problem there." This distinction suggests that while building the necessary basing infrastructure is feasible, sustaining the complex mechanical needs of the Chinook fleet will require a robust and specialized support system to remain effective.