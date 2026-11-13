Philippines Says South China Sea Code of Conduct Negotiations 70 Percent Complete

The Department of Foreign Affairs says negotiations on a South China Sea Code of Conduct are 70 percent complete and at the clarification stage, as Manila pushes to finalize the agreement during its ASEAN chairmanship.

Negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea are 70 percent complete and have reached the clarification stage, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

Clarifications on Progress in Code of Conduct Negotiations

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Dominic Xavier Imperial, spokesperson for ASEAN Affairs, said negotiators need to clarify some elements contained in the agreement. Our negotiators are at that point where they need to make some clarifications on some of the elements contained in the agreement, Imperial said in a press briefing. He explained that the 70 percent figure is a representation of how the progress is going, not a count of paragraphs agreed upon.

Also read Philippines Says South China Sea Code of Conduct Talks Continue at 49th ASEAN Summit

On the description of what 70 percent, 30 percent means, that is actually just a representation of how the progress is going, Imperial said. I did not mean to describe it as the number of paragraphs that were agreed upon. The code, first affirmed in 2002, aims to reduce conflict in the strategically critical waters, one of the world's busiest maritime waterways.

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Imperial said points in the agreement still need to be refined and that there is currently no estimate for the number of meetings required to achieve the year-end deadline. While there are challenges, I would also like to point out that there is a commitment among the parties to be able to finalize whatever they need to finalize and to come to an agreement on some of these issues that they are continuously discussing, he said.

Philippines Commitment to Finalize Code of Conduct by Year End

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and various local officials have repeatedly said the Philippines' ASEAN Chairship intends to finalize the Code of Conduct by year-end. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said we should have hope every day. As of now, we cannot say if the Code of Conduct will be concluded during the 49th ASEAN Summit because President Marcos still wants to finalize it during the Philippines' ASEAN chairmanship, Castro said.

Manila remains committed to completing the framework, but equally important is the inclusion of its position on the issue and beneficial elements within the final document, Imperial said. He could not provide more specific details on the disagreeing provisions, emphasizing only that they will guide behavior in the South China Sea and uphold the rights of third parties, even those excluded from negotiations.

Manila Pushes for Protection of Third Party Rights in South China Sea

From the Philippine side, what we want to ensure is that the Code of Conduct will guide the behavior of all parties in the South China Sea and we are also pushing for the rights of third parties to be respected even if they are not part of the negotiation, Imperial said. In a GMA Unang Balita interview, Imperial said Manila also wants to ensure that the proposed agreement would not prejudice the rights of third parties or countries that are not part of the Code of Conduct.

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Gusto rin po natin na yung mga karapatan po ng third parties or yung ibang bansa na hindi part nito ay hindi rin po sila maaagrabyado dito sa agreement na ito, he said. We also want the rights of third parties or other countries that are not part of this agreement not to be aggrieved in this agreement. The 49th ASEAN Summit's first official press briefing was held as the Philippines continues to push for completion of the long-delayed pact.

The Code of Conduct negotiations involve China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, with the remaining 30 percent described by Manila as the focus of ongoing talks.