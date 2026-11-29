The Department of National Defense firmly rejects China's criticism of Japan's ¥4.3-billion security assistance to the Philippines, citing sovereign rights and international law.

The Department of National Defense (DND) issued a stern rejection on Sunday regarding Beijing's objections to Tokyo's recent security assistance package for Manila. The department firmly asserted the sovereign right of the Philippines to select its defense partners and build military capabilities without interference from China. DND spokesperson Arsenio R. Andolong emphasized that the nation's defense choices are strictly internal matters that are not open to compromise or external dictate. This official stance was taken immediately after Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi urged Japan to cease what he termed stirring trouble in the South China Sea.

Japan Security Aid Package Details

The Japanese government announced a ¥4.3-billion (P1.72-billion) security assistance package designed to significantly enhance the Philippines' maritime surveillance and defense capabilities. This agreement was formally signed on November 9 by Foreign Affairs Secretary Maria Theresa P. Lazaro and Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Katsuro Kitagawa under Japan's Official Security Assistance program. The specific equipment provided includes a coastal surveillance radar system for the Philippine Navy and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Philippine Air Force. These assets are intended to improve maritime domain awareness and monitoring of surrounding waters, including critical strategic sea lanes like the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait.

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China Objects To Tokyo's Involvement

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Chen Xi expressed strong disapproval in remarks made on November 26, stating that Japan has no right to comment on maritime disputes as it is not a party to them. Mr. Chen accused Tokyo of using external threats to increase regional tensions and expand its military presence in disputed waters. The DND responded by dismissing these objections as misplaced, arguing that China should be the one concerned if its vessels engage in unlawful activities. Andolong stated that only those acting unlawfully in Philippine waters have reason to fear the enhanced surveillance capabilities provided by the Government of Japan.

Sovereign Rights And Arbitral Ruling

The Philippines continues to reject Beijing's condition that it only accepts international partnerships if they respect China's sovereign claims. Andolong clarified that China's position, based on its nine-dash line, lacks any basis in international law. He pointed out that China cannot claim to seek dialogue while its coast guard uses water cannons and rams Philippine vessels in Philippine waters. The dispute is rooted in the South China Sea, which the Philippines calls the West Philippine Sea. In 2016, an arbitral tribunal in The Hague ruled that China's historic claims had no legal basis under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a ruling Beijing has consistently rejected.

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Chinese Research Vessel In Philippine EEZ

Tensions escalated further on November 28 when the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) deployed an aircraft to challenge a Chinese research vessel inside the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The vessel was spotted approximately 49 nautical miles northwest of Burgos, Ilocos Norte, where the PCG aircraft issued multiple radio challenges that went unanswered. The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed it received no application for marine scientific research for the activity. The PCG also deployed a vessel to directly interrupt the ship, which has been moving at slow speeds, a pattern consistent with survey operations rather than simple transit.

Illegal Activities And Future Monitoring

The Chinese Academy of Sciences-operated vessel has a history of monitoring off Ilocos Norte in May 2025, off Cagayan in December 2025, and near the Philippine Rise and Batanes in April 2026. PCG spokesperson Jay Tristan Tarriela warned that such deep-sea surveys could map seabed areas containing critical infrastructure, including undersea cables. Under UNCLOS and the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, any marine scientific research within the Philippine EEZ requires explicit consent from the Philippine government. The DND urged China to end coercive actions, respect the arbitral ruling, and comply with international law if it genuinely desires peace in the region.