Philippines Receives 21,000 MT of US-Sourced LPG to Bolster Emergency Fuel Reserves

A shipment of 21,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas from the United States has arrived in the Philippines as part of the Department of Energy's Emergency Energy Security Program, aimed at strengthening national fuel reserves and ensuring supply stability amid a declared energy emergency. The PNOC is distributing the LPG via Trafigura with anti-hoarding measures in place, while domestic LPG prices have recently increased due to import cost pressures.

Approximately 21,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sourced from the United States has arrived in the Philippines, as confirmed by the state-run Philippine National Oil Company ( PNOC ).

The shipment, which constitutes a 50% blend of refrigerated propane and butane, was delivered to the South Pacific, Inc. Terminal located within the CISC Industrial Park in Calaca, Batangas. This procurement was executed through the commodity trader Trafigura Pte. Ltd. on April 13 under the Department of Energy's Emergency Energy Security Program, aimed at reinforcing national fuel reserves amid an ongoing energy crisis.

The PNOC has initiated efforts to sell the imported LPG at an indicative price of P90,390 per metric ton, requiring buyers to commit to a minimum order of 2,000 MT while imposing a 50% cap per buyer to prevent market hoarding and ensure equitable distribution. According to PNOC Senior Vice-President Graciela M. Barleta, the delivery underscores concrete measures by the DoE and PNOC to stabilize supply and maintain LPG availability during the declared national energy emergency.

This development coincides with recent LPG price hikes of P1.22 per kilogram by major oil companies, attributed to foreign exchange volatility and rising import costs, highlighting the urgency of bolstering domestic reserves. The strategic importation reflects the government's proactive stance to mitigate supply disruptions and protect consumers from potential shortages during the crisis





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LPG Import Philippines Energy Emergency PNOC Doe Emergency Energy Security Program LPG Price Increase

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