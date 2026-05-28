Philippines reaffirms commitment to resolving maritime disputes through diplomacy and international law

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. reaffirms the Philippines' commitment to resolving maritime disputes through diplomacy and international law during his state visit to Tokyo.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. reaffirmed the Philippines ' commitment to resolving maritime disputes through diplomacy and international law as Manila deepens security ties with Japan amid rising tensions in the South China Sea .

The Philippines would continue promoting a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific alongside Japan, which he described as a longstanding and reliable strategic partner. This commitment was underscored during his state visit to Tokyo, where he addressed Japan's National Diet. The Philippines remains at the forefront of upholding a rules-based maritime order, he said. Japan has been a longstanding and reliable dialogue partner; the Philippines continues to promote a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, he added.

The speech highlighted Manila's broader effort to strengthen strategic alignment with Tokyo as tensions with China continue to reshape security partnerships across Asia. The four-day state visit forms part of Manila's broader push to deepen defense and economic cooperation with Japan, one of the Philippines' biggest investors, trading partners and sources of development assistance. Japan also joined this year's Balikatan military exercises involving the Philippines and the US for the first time alongside Australia, New Zealand, France and Canada.

Mr. Marcos acknowledged Japan's support in strengthening the Philippines' defense capabilities and maintaining peace efforts in Mindanao. He recognized Japan's contributions to international peace and valued the growing strategic partnership that reflects not only common interests, but common principles as well. Beyond defense, Mr. Marcos urged closer cooperation in digital innovation, clean energy, artificial intelligence, resilient supply chains, smart agriculture and critical minerals.

Mr. Marcos' trip marks his fourth visit to Japan since taking office, though it is the first state visit by a Philippine President to Tokyo in 11 years. About 360,000 Filipinos live and work in Japan across sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, education and services





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Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. Philippines Japan South China Sea Maritime Disputes

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