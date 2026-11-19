Philippine Treasury's third retail dollar bond issuance saw bids reach $839.5 million, four times the $200 million offer. Treasurer Sharon Almanza explains the strategic value and market impact of the 5.65% coupon rate.

Philippine National Treasurer Sharon P. Almanza reported that third onshore retail dollar bond tenders reached $839.5 million. This volume exceeds the $200 million offer by more than four times, according to the Bureau of the Treasury. The strong uptake highlights robust investor confidence in the country's sovereign debt instruments. This third tranche of retail dollar bonds demonstrates significant market appetite despite global economic fluctuations.

Third RDB Coupon Set at 5.65 Percent Yield

The three-year bonds fetched a coupon rate of 5.65 percent. This rate is 10 basis points lower than the 5.75 percent set for the 5.5-year retail dollar bonds offered in October 2023. The Bureau of the Treasury noted that this pricing reflects the competitive nature of the current market. Investors are responding positively to the yield offered on these specific securities. The lower coupon compared to the previous offering indicates a favorable borrowing environment for the government.

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Treasurer Almanza Explains Borrowing Strategy

Sharon P. Almanza stated she was satisfied with the demand for the retail dollar bonds. She noted that tenders exceeded those received during the previous retail dollar bond offering in 2023. Ms. Almanza attributed this success to the maturity of the first retail dollar bonds and the time taken for the new issuance. She emphasized that the interest rate is relatively high, which attracts investors. The Treasury expects to raise at least $500 million from the issuance. The final amount will depend on market demand until the offer period ends on Tuesday.

Market Forces Drive Record Bid Volume

Strong demand reflected the attractive yield offered by these seeking dollar-denominated returns. Investors are positioning for further interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve. A trader noted that the 5.65 percent rate offers an alternative to traditional dollar placements. The added comfort of sovereign credit makes these bonds particularly appealing. The facility to convert peso funds for subscriptions broadens the potential investor base. This feature helps mitigate concerns over peso weakness among local investors.

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Strategic Impact on Domestic Borrowing Costs

The Bureau of the Treasury may reduce the volume of its remaining peso bond auctions. This adjustment will depend on the final amount raised from the RDB offering. Ms. Almanza stated that this strategy eases pressure on peso auctions. The government aims to save around 50 basis points in borrowing costs. This saving is compared with peso-denominated securities of similar maturity. The calculation accounts for taxes shouldered by the government. China Banking Corp Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez highlighted that the tax arrangement enhances appeal. Investors receive interest payments without bearing the tax burden.

Future Issuance Schedule and Investor Participation

The third tranche is being offered at a minimum investment amount of $200. Subsequent increments are in amounts of $100 thereafter. The offer period runs until November 24 unless ended earlier. The issuance date is set for November 27. Ms. Almanza clarified that the RDB program had raised a combined $2.85 billion from its first two offerings since 2021. The Philippines raised $1.6 billion from its maiden retail dollar bond offering in 2021. A further $1.26 billion was raised from 5.5-year securities in October 2023. Ms. Almanza noted that the government is not aiming to match the $1.26 billion raised in 2023. A larger issuance could drive up borrowing costs. The government avoids issuing at a higher premium to control costs.