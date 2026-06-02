Philippines Raises Contract Enforcement Issues with Vietnam to Ensure Trade Reliability

The Philippines calls for better contract enforcement with Vietnam as it seeks to address rice trade concerns and reduce the trade deficit.

The Philippine Department of Agriculture has raised concerns over contract enforcement issues with Vietnam ese rice suppliers, aiming to ensure greater predictability in agricultural transactions between the two countries.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. stated that one major issue is that when prices go up, the Vietnamese side often rescinds contracts, a recurring concern among Philippine importers and policymakers. This problem has prompted Philippine industry stakeholders and government agencies to negotiate with Vietnam through a more coordinated approach.

Tiu Laurel emphasized that the contract enforcement problem undermines trade reliability and efficiency, which are crucial for both nations as they seek to expand bilateral trade beyond the mutual target of $10 billion. The Philippines is also looking to narrow a persistent trade gap that heavily favors Vietnam, by boosting exports to Vietnam and addressing long-standing concerns over the implementation of agricultural trade agreements, particularly in the rice sector.

Vietnam remains the Philippines' largest source of imported rice, contributing to a trade deficit estimated at around $2.7 billion. During recent bilateral talks, Vietnam Industry and Trade Minister Le Manh Hung acknowledged the concern and assured Philippine officials that the matter would be elevated to Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment for further discussion.

Tiu Laurel called for the urgent reinforcement of bilateral technical mechanisms, specifically the Joint Trade Committee (JTC) and Joint Committee on Agriculture (JCA), to discuss concerns of both sides this year. These mechanisms aim to facilitate smoother trade relations and resolve disputes more effectively. The Philippine side is also seeking to diversify agricultural exports to Vietnam, including high-value crops like bananas, pineapples, and mangoes, as well as processed food products, to balance the trade deficit.

The ongoing discussions reflect the broader efforts of Manila and Hanoi to strengthen economic ties. Both countries have committed to enhancing cooperation in areas such as food security, agricultural technology, and supply chain resilience. The issue with Vietnamese suppliers will be raised in future bilateral talks as both governments work to make trade arrangements more reliable and efficient.

In the long term, the Philippines aims to reduce its dependence on imported rice by boosting domestic production through programs like the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF). However, until self-sufficiency is achieved, reliable imports from Vietnam remain essential. The Department of Agriculture is also exploring partnerships with other ASEAN countries, such as Thailand and Cambodia, to diversify import sources and mitigate risks.

The successful resolution of contract enforcement issues will be key to building mutual trust and achieving the $10 billion trade target, which would benefit both economies





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