Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. urges comprehensive mechanization strategies to combat climate threats and fuel costs, requiring P50 billion more for full rice sector coverage.

Philippines agricultural officials are intensifying their drive toward accessible and sustainable farm machinery to address rising fuel costs, climate threats, and stubborn productivity gaps. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. opened the Asia Pacific Conference on Sustainable Agricultural Mechanization in Parañaque on Monday with a clear directive to modernize the sector.

Sustainable Mechanization Requirements Defined

Secretary Tiu Laurel emphasized that true mechanization requires more than simply distributing tractors, harvesters, and other heavy equipment to rural areas. He stressed that investments will yield minimal results without affordable financing, available spare parts, trained operators, and reliable after-sales services. A tractor that a farmer cannot afford or equipment that no one knows how to operate will do little to improve productivity, he noted during his address.

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The Secretary highlighted that sustainable agricultural mechanization demands appropriate technologies, supportive policies, and robust skills development alongside physical technology investments. He warned against measuring progress solely by the number of machines acquired, asserting that machines should make farmers more productive rather than making them irrelevant. This approach underscores the need to develop farmers' technical knowledge and capabilities in parallel with technological adoption.

Geopolitical and Climate Pressures

The push for mechanization comes as geopolitical tensions threaten to drive up fuel prices and the cost of producing and transporting food. Simultaneously, the looming threat of a Super El Niño raises the risk of further agricultural disruptions across the archipelago. Secretary Tiu Laurel stated that these compounding pressures make modernization more urgent than ever before for national food security.

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Mechanization is also viewed as a critical solution to reduce postharvest losses, ease labor shortages, improve farm incomes, and make food more available and affordable for consumers. The government recognizes that without addressing these systemic vulnerabilities, the agricultural sector will struggle to meet growing domestic and regional demand efficiently.

Funding Gap and Future Targets

During a media briefing at the APSAM 2026 event, the Department of Agriculture revealed significant funding gaps to achieve full mechanization. PhilMech Director Dionisio Alvindia explained that when the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund launched, mechanization levels were only 2.1 horsepower per hectare. After six years of implementation, that figure rose to 2.81 horsepower per hectare, covering only 60 to 70 percent of rice land.

To achieve 100-percent mechanization in the rice sector, PhilMech estimates an additional P50 billion in funding is still needed. Director Alvindia clarified that this 50 billion pesos could translate into 100-percent mechanization specifically for rice, indicating that comprehensive coverage across all crops would require even greater financial commitment. This financial requirement highlights the scale of investment necessary to fully modernize the nation's agricultural infrastructure.