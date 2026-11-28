Dr. Epitacio Tongohan leads a massive signature campaign to establish the Philippines as the global poetry hub, aiming for legislative recognition in the House of Representatives.

Dr. Epitacio R. Tongohan is spearheading an ambitious campaign to establish the Philippines as the Poetry Heart of the World, driving the initiative toward formal legislative recognition within the Philippine House of Representatives. This cultural and diplomatic effort seeks to position the nation as a central hub for global poetry and literary arts, leveraging the universal appeal of verse to foster cross-cultural understanding.

Launch At Dalandanan National High School Event

The initiative gained significant public visibility on October 30, 2026, during the 81st Anniversary Celebration of the United Nations hosted by Dalandanan National High School in Valenzuela City. The event drew approximately 2,500 attendees, including students, teachers, scholars, poets, government representatives, artists, parents, and international advocates. Dr. Tongohan, widely recognized as Doc PenPen, served as the central figure of the celebration, promoting the vision that poetry acts as a universal language capable of bridging cultural divides and fostering international friendship.

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Dr. Tongohan received formal institutional recognition from Dalandanan National High School, under the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Valenzuela City. A certificate signed by Principal IV Dr. Cesar C. Villareal and Head Teacher VI Roderick O. Alo designated him as the Father and King of Visual Poetry. The document also named him the Prime Mover of the Declaration of the Philippines as the Poetry Heart of the World, acknowledging his pioneering leadership and contributions to Philippine poetry and global literary arts. The school confirmed its role as the venue where this declaration was officially made on October 30, 2026.

Key Stakeholders And International Support

Distinguished guests at the Valenzuela event included Dr. Benjamin M. Mendillo, Jr., a Full-Time Commissioner at the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF), and Prof. Erlindo Dionisio, former Vice President of Pamantasan ng Lunsod ng Valenzuela. The gathering also featured Ambrocio B. Tallara, Founder of Plaridel Poetry, alongside members of the PENTASI B PENTASIAN WARRIORS. Notable attendees included Ed Cordevilla, Nato del Rosario, Josefino C. Jimenez, Joe Lad Santos, and Theresa Marce. Awardees such as Roderick Alo, Roman Carretas, Hon. Kenneth Gatchalian, and Flerida Agupitan were also present, demonstrating broad support across the literary and academic communities.

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International collaboration was highlighted by the presence of Jerry Chen and Christine Chen from the Thousand Island Poetry Organization. The event underscored the global nature of the initiative, with attendees from diverse backgrounds uniting behind the cultural aspiration. The recognition by Dalandanan National High School reflects a growing institutional acknowledgment of Doc PenPen's contributions to the literary arts and the school's commitment to hosting such significant declarations.

Signature Campaign And Legislative Goals

The momentum of the declaration intensified on November 19, 2026, during a special gathering titled Special Banquet 2 at Balconahe Restaurant in Pililla, Rizal. More than 20 participants, including members of the group known as the 19 History Makers, convened to reaffirm the declaration and advance its national and universal aspirations. The event was jointly inaugurated by Doc PenPen and Dr. Lanka Siva Rama Prasad, a distinguished Indian literary figure and prolific author of more than 240 books, who traveled from India to support the cause.

A major component of the campaign is a large-scale signature-gathering initiative aimed at securing 1,111,001 signatures. This effort is documented on page 191 of a commemorative volume under the heading The One Million One Hundred Eleven Thousand Signatures of the Prime Movers and the History Makers and Beyond. The signatures will support a proposed House of Representatives Resolution to be advanced with the support of Hon. Kenneth T. Gatchalian. The goal is to gain legislative traction that elevates the Philippines' status in global literary circles.

The signature drive emphasizes inclusivity, inviting participation from all sectors of society. Guests and VIPs, ranging from professors and doctors to laureates and artists, joined ordinary employees and even the restaurant's cleaning and maintenance staff in signing the petition. This widespread participation highlights the movement's appeal across professional and social boundaries, with every signature valued equally in the pursuit of the national aspiration.

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Impact On Global Cultural Diplomacy

The initiative seeks to position poetry as a tool for peace and compassion on the global stage. By gathering over a million signatures, the movement aims to demonstrate the widespread public support for the Philippines as a center for poetic expression. The involvement of international figures like Dr. Lanka Siva Rama Prasad underscores the potential for cross-cultural dialogue and cooperation.

As the campaign progresses, the focus remains on delivering the signatures to the Philippine House of Representatives. The legislative recognition sought by Hon. Kenneth Gatchalian would mark a significant milestone in the country's cultural diplomacy. If successful, the resolution could formally acknowledge the Philippines as the Poetry Heart of the World, enhancing its reputation in the global literary community and promoting the arts as a means of international connection.