Philippines Pursues South China Sea Code of Conduct Before ASEAN Chairmanship Ends

The Philippine government maintains its goal to finalize the South China Sea Code of Conduct before the end of its ASEAN chairmanship despite diplomatic reports suggesting delays.

The Government of the Philippines is actively pursuing the finalization of the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea before its term as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations concludes. Presidential spokesperson Claire Castro confirmed that the administration, led by President Bretaña Marcos, remains committed to concluding these critical negotiations while Manila holds the regional leadership position.

Malacañang Palace has publicly expressed hope that a definitive agreement can be reached during the Philippines' tenure, despite emerging reports indicating that the complex diplomatic talks may not be settled in time for the upcoming summit events. The administration's stance underscores a strategic priority to secure a binding framework for behavior in the disputed waters before the chairmanship rotates to Singapore.

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Palace Position on ASEAN Summit Timeline

Claire Castro, speaking at a press briefing, stated that it is not accurate to declare the Code of Conduct unresolved at the 49th Asean Summit, which is scheduled for November 15 to 17. She emphasized that the President's explicit desire is to see the matter concluded during the period when the Philippines serves as the ASEAN chair, reflecting a determined diplomatic posture aimed at legacy-building and regional stability.

The Palace press officer clarified that while external reports suggest delays, the official position remains optimistic about achieving a breakthrough before the leadership handover. This approach highlights the administration's intention to demonstrate effective multilateral engagement and conflict prevention capabilities within the regional grouping.

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Diplomatic Hurdles and Negotiation Scope

According to an Associated Press report, the negotiations face significant obstacles that may necessitate continuing talks into the next calendar year under Singaporean leadership. The primary areas of contention involve defining the geographic scope of the agreement, establishing clear definitions for sensitive terminology, and determining whether the final accord will carry legally binding force or remain a non-binding political statement.

These unresolved technical and legal questions have historically stalled progress in the dialogue process. The complexity of aligning the positions of multiple claimant states and ASEAN members has resulted in years of delays, making the timeline set by the current Philippine administration particularly ambitious given the lack of consensus on foundational legal principles.

Strategic Importance of the Framework

The proposed Code of Conduct is designed to establish comprehensive rules governing the conduct of countries operating in the disputed South China Sea waters. Its primary objective is to prevent incidents that could escalate into armed conflict, thereby enhancing maritime safety and security for all nations involved in the region.

The framework aims to reduce tensions that have periodically flared in the waters, which are vital for global trade and rich in natural resources. By creating a standardized set of expectations, the agreement seeks to mitigate the risk of accidental clashes between naval and coast guard vessels from competing nations.

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Regional Leadership and Future Implications

The outcome of these talks will significantly impact the Philippines' diplomatic standing as it transitions its ASEAN role. Successfully finalizing the agreement would mark a major diplomatic achievement for the Marcos administration and reinforce Manila's position as a key advocate for peaceful resolution in the region.

Conversely, if the talks conclude without a final deal, the responsibility will pass to Singapore, potentially extending the timeline for a resolution. The international community is closely watching these developments, as a stable Code of Conduct is viewed as essential for long-term peace and economic stability in Southeast Asia.