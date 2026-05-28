Philippines Pursues Economic Growth with Japanese Investments

The Philippines is seeking to attract Japanese investments in various sectors, including manufacturing, tourism infrastructure, renewable energy, and supply-chain development, to support its economic growth.

The Philippines is pursuing a clear national direction: building an economy where infrastructure, industry, finance, human capital and connectivity move together as one system of growth, Mr. Marcos told executives from Japan ese conglomerates and financial institutions on Wednesday.

Of the amount, $3.4 billion or around P210 billion are expected to support manufacturing, tourism infrastructure, renewable energy and supply-chain development. Mr. Marcos on Thursday secured another P53.6 billion in potential investments from Japanese firms that are planning to expand operations in the country. These investments are expected to generate around 10,300 additional direct and indirect jobs for Filipinos.

MinebeaMitsumi is planning to expand its investments in the Philippines, with P25 billion to be allocated for its projects in Cebu, Batangas and Bataan. The President said he met with the executives of Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd. to discuss the firm's P17-billion expansion project in the Philippines. The project involves the production of advanced heat sink modules and thermal management products used in global markets.

Mr. Marcos said Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. pledged a P4.3-billion investment to expand their advanced electronics manufacturing operations in Laguna. This will involve the construction of a new facility run by their Philippine unit First Sumiden Circuits, Inc., the country's only manufacturer of flexible printed circuits.

The President also had a meeting with executives of Tsuneishi Group Corp. to discuss the company's planned expansion of shipyard facilities in Balamban, Cebu, as well as the continued development of environmentally sustainable next-generation vessels. Once the expansion is completed, the Philippines is expected to become the world's fourth-largest shipbuilding nation, after China, Japan, and South Korea.

The commitments come as the Marcos administration pushes to sustain economic growth despite elevated oil prices, supply disruptions and trade uncertainty linked partly to the war in the Middle East. Mr. Marcos used the roundtable meeting to position the Philippines as a long-term investment destination for Japanese firms seeking to diversify operations across Southeast Asia, particularly as companies reassess regional supply chains amid global tensions.

The Palace said the investments are expected to create thousands of jobs while supporting technology transfer and industrial expansion. Mr. Marcos assured Japanese partners of his administration's move to improve institutional bottlenecks and long-term investment stability. Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque said the Philippines is targeting more high-technology and green manufacturing investments as Japanese companies boost regional production networks.

Tourism Secretary Maria Bernardita Angara-Mathay said the government is also looking to attract investments in eco-tourism, hospitality development and aviation connectivity, sectors expected to benefit from a recovery in regional travel demand. The President is in Tokyo for a state visit, the first for a Philippine leader after 11 years. His visit coincided with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan





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Philippines Japan Investments Economic Growth Manufacturing Tourism Infrastructure Renewable Energy Supply-Chain Development

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