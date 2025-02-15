Philippines Proposes Asean-wide Convention on Transfer of Sentenced Persons

The Philippines is leading a push for an Asean-wide convention on the transfer of sentenced persons, aiming to enhance legal cooperation and justice reforms in the region. The proposal, discussed at the 2nd Asean Regional Correctional Conference in Puerto Princesa, emphasizes the need for a unified framework to facilitate the return of convicted individuals to their home countries.

The Philippines is pushing for the establishment of an Asean -wide convention on the transfer of sentenced persons as part of its efforts to enhance legal cooperation and justice reform s in the region. The proposal was discussed during the 2nd Asean Regional Correctional Conference held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan from February 15 to 17, hosted by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor).

During the second day of the conference, prison officials highlighted the need for a unified framework to facilitate the return of convicted individuals to their home countries. According to data presented by the BuCor and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), there are currently 414 foreign nationals detained in BJMP facilities and 354 in BuCor prisons, including 30 and 24 individuals from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) countries, respectively. \The initiative aims to uphold humanitarian considerations, allowing inmates to serve their sentences in familiar cultural and linguistic environments while ensuring compliance with international legal standards. The Philippines has bilateral agreements on sentenced persons transfer with Thailand, Canada, Hong Kong, Spain, the United Kingdom, and most recently, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the latest agreement signed on February 13, 2025, during the World Government Summit in Dubai. However, officials stressed the need for a broader regional framework to address legal disparities, enhance cooperation, and streamline processes among Asean member states. \The Department of Justice (DOJ), serving as the central authority for extradition and legal assistance, emphasized that the proposed convention is aligned with international legal instruments such as the UN Model Agreement on Transfer of Sentenced Persons, the Inter-American Convention, and the Strasbourg Convention. The Philippines also advocates for the creation of a technical working group within Asean to advance discussions and draft a comprehensive agreement. Challenges such as differences in legal systems, compliance with treaty obligations, and procedural complexities remain key hurdles in the implementation of the transfer program. However, Philippine officials underscored their commitment to fostering open communication, capacity-building initiatives, and transparency to ensure the smooth execution of the proposed agreement. The proposal will be further deliberated in upcoming Asean legal forums, with the Philippines taking the lead in advocating for its adoption across the region





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ASEAN Sentenced Persons Transfer Philippines Legal Cooperation Justice Reform

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taiwan Proposes Industrial Park in Philippines to Boost Southeast Asia PresenceTaiwan aims to expand its SME footprint in Southeast Asia by proposing an industrial park in the Philippines. The plan, discussed between PEZA and Taiwanese officials, focuses on energy and power supply industries, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation and industrial growth.

Read more »

Philippines House Bill Proposes Firing Squad for Corrupt OfficialsA new bill proposed in the Philippines House of Representatives seeks to reinstate the death penalty specifically for public officials convicted of corruption-related crimes. The bill, titled 'Death Penalty for Corruption Act,' aims to deter corruption and hold officials accountable for their actions.

Read more »

Philippines Proposes First Carbon Tax on Electricity to Fund Climate Action and Reduce DebtA Philippine lawmaker proposes a carbon tax on electricity consumption to generate revenue for climate change mitigation and adaptation programs, while also addressing the country's fiscal challenges. The tax, dubbed 'Piso para sa Kalikasan', aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support the Philippines' commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Read more »

Senator Proposes VAT Exemption for Electricity and Internet in PhilippinesSenator Francis Tolentino filed Senate Bill 2970 to exempt electricity and internet services from the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT), aiming to provide relief to Filipino workers and students facing high utility costs. Tolentino emphasized the crucial role of internet access in education and remote work, especially as more institutions adopt online platforms and businesses embrace flexible arrangements.

Read more »

Lexus Philippines Unveils New Lineup and MMDA Proposes Earlier Office Hours to Ease TrafficThis article discusses two separate but noteworthy developments in the Philippines: Lexus Philippines' launch of its latest vehicle lineup and the MMDA's proposal to shift government office hours earlier to address traffic congestion.

Read more »

ASEAN Correctional Leaders to Gather in PhilippinesThe Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) will host the 2nd ASEAN Regional Correctional Conference (ARCC) from February 14 to 17 in Puerto Princesa, Palawan. Prison service leaders from across ASEAN member countries will attend the conference, marking the first time an international correctional gathering is held in the Philippines. The ARCC will focus on strengthening regional cooperation, transforming prison systems, addressing evolving challenges, and exploring innovative solutions for rehabilitation, security, and alternative sentencing methods.

Read more »