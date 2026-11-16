Trade Secretary Cristina Roque suggests Asean food stockpiling to counter El Niño threats. The Philippines aims to secure rice and grain supplies as agricultural damage exceeds nine billion pesos.

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque announced on Monday that the Philippines may propose the creation of food stockpiles among Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( Asean) members to mitigate severe risks posed by a strengthening El Niño event. Roque confirmed that while the specific topic of stockpiling critical commodities like rice, wheat, or corn has not yet been formally discussed within the regional bloc, the Philippine government is prepared to bring this initiative to the table for collective consideration.

Strategic Stockpiling Mechanisms and Cooperation

The core mechanism behind this proposal involves establishing a regional buffer against supply chain disruptions caused by extreme weather patterns. Roque emphasized that the primary objective is to inform Asean counterparts about the urgent needs of the population, ensuring that essential grains remain available and affordable during crises. This approach aligns with broader Asean agreements on practical cooperation aimed at strengthening regional agriculture and boosting overall productivity.

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By enhancing collaboration across borders, the Philippines seeks to contribute to a more stable food supply network for the entire region. Such a system would allow member states to access sufficient, reliable, and cost-effective food resources. Furthermore, it facilitates the exchange of enhanced farming technologies and best practices, enabling countries to adapt quickly to environmental challenges that threaten local harvests.

Government Coordination and Agricultural Technology

Stakeholder engagement is currently focused on inter-agency coordination to address these vulnerabilities effectively. The Department of Trade and Industry continues to work closely with the Department of Agriculture to ensure the country adopts proven best practices for managing food security during periods of environmental stress. This collaboration extends to logistical improvements, specifically regarding how to efficiently move products from farms to distribution centers and ultimately to consumers.

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Roque highlighted that the government is particularly concentrating on the deployment of agricultural technology to mitigate losses. By understanding how to leverage modern farming techniques and improve supply chain logistics, officials aim to protect farmers from the adverse effects of climate anomalies. This strategic focus ensures that interventions are not only reactive but also proactive in maintaining market stability and farmer livelihoods.

El Nino Intensity and Agricultural Impact Data

The urgency of these measures is underscored by the unprecedented intensity of the current El Niño phenomenon. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has projected that the event will likely reach its peak by the end of the year and persist through the first half of next year. This timeline coincides with critical growing seasons, making pre-emptive stockpiling and logistical preparation vital for national resilience.

On a global scale, the United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo has warned that this El Niño could become one of the strongest since at least 1950. WMO forecasts indicate a near-100 percent likelihood that the phenomenon will persist through February 2027, creating a prolonged period of climatic uncertainty that could severely impact global and regional food production systems.

Current Economic Losses and Financial Interventions

The economic toll of the drought is already significant, with the Department of Agriculture-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center reporting domestic agricultural damage of P9.99 billion as of November 11. This financial loss stems from the destruction of crops affecting 323,419 hectares of land, resulting in the loss of 288,424 metric tons of produce and impacting 324,327 farmers across the nation.

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In response to these devastating statistics, the Department of Agriculture has allocated P18.64 billion in interventions to support affected farmers and address the adverse effects on the agriculture sector. These funds are intended to help producers recover from immediate losses and implement more resilient farming practices. The combination of financial aid, technological upgrades, and regional diplomatic efforts through Asean forms a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the country's food security in the face of escalating climate risks.