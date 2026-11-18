President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos were officially welcomed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan in Shenzhen for the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos received an official state welcome from Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan on Wednesday evening in Shenzhen. This diplomatic arrival marks the beginning of the Philippines President's participation in the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting held in the Chinese city.

APEC Summit Cultural Events and Gala Dinner

The welcoming ceremony preceded a gala dinner and cultural presentation that brought together leaders and their spouses for an evening of cultural celebration, friendship, and camaraderie. According to the Presidential Communications Office, the event was specifically designed to foster diplomatic ties and mutual understanding among the attendees at the APEC summit.

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Meeting Schedule and Bilateral Engagements

The APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to take place from November 18 to 19. These main summit sessions are preceded by an annual summit of CEOs taking place from November 17 to 18, which will feature business leaders discussing regional economic strategies. On Thursday, President Marcos is expected to hold bilateral meetings with three distinct world leaders.

Specific Bilateral Meetings with Global Leaders

President Marcos has a packed schedule for his bilateral engagements on Thursday. He is set to meet with Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast, Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori, and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. These meetings are critical for strengthening diplomatic and trade relationships with these key APEC member economies.

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Timeline Following ASEAN Summit in Philippines

This visit to China follows the Philippines' recent hosting of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Summits. Those regional meetings took place in the Philippines from November 15 to 17, 2026, positioning the country as a central hub for regional diplomacy before transitioning to the wider Asia-Pacific forum in China.

APEC Theme and Regional Economic Goals

APEC serves as a regional forum comprising 21 member economies across the Asia-Pacific. The theme for this year's summit is Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together. This theme underscores the organization's focus on collaborative economic growth and shared prosperity among the diverse nations participating in the forum.