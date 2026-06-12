Philippines Prepositions 2,000 Food Packs, Plans 40,000 More for Earthquake Victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development ensures food assistance for all victims following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Sarangani, with thousands of food packs prepositioned and additional deliveries underway.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has prepositioned 2,000 family food packs in the area prior to the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Sarangani province on June 10, 2026.

The earthquake, which was felt across several regions in Mindanao, triggered landslides and caused significant damage to infrastructure and homes. In Barangay Kapatan, Glan, a massive landslide was captured in drone footage, highlighting the scale of the disaster. The DSWD has been working closely with local government units to assess the needs of affected communities and coordinate relief efforts.

According to agency officials, the initial food packs were strategically placed in warehouses near vulnerable areas to ensure rapid distribution immediately after the quake. The department has also activated its emergency response protocols, deploying personnel and logistics assets to facilitate the delivery of aid to remote and hard-hit barangays where road access has been cut off by landslides and debris. Thousands of families have been displaced, and many are in need of immediate food assistance, clean water, and temporary shelter.

The DSWD is prioritizing the most affected areas, including Glan, Maasim, and Kiamba, where the destruction has been most severe. In a statement, a DSWD spokesperson confirmed that an additional 40,000 family food packs will be dispatched in the coming days to ensure that all victims receive food assistance in line with the directive from the President.

The packs are designed to sustain a family of five for three days and contain rice, canned goods, instant noodles, coffee, and other non-perishable items. The department is coordinating with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and local disaster risk reduction offices to transport these supplies via air and land routes, as some areas remain inaccessible due to damaged bridges and roads.

The logistics operations are being managed from regional hubs in General Santos City and Koronadal, where additional stocks are being consolidated. The DSWD has also set up mobile kitchens and distribution points in evacuation centers to provide hot meals to families who have lost their homes. Volunteers from various organizations have joined the effort, assisting in packing and distributing the food items.

On behalf of the department, the Secretary assured the public that ongoing efforts will ensure that everyone in need of food will be served. The target is to eventually distribute around 200,000 family food packs in General Santos City alone, which serves as a major logistics hub for the region. The Secretary emphasized that the department is committed to a sustained response, as the earthquake has affected thousands of families across multiple provinces.

In addition to food, the DSWD is also distributing hygiene kits, blankets, and sleeping mats, and is working with other agencies to address water, sanitation, and health needs. The department has appealed for donations from private sectors and individuals to supplement government resources.

Meanwhile, geologists warn of possible aftershocks and further landslides, urging continued vigilance. The national government has announced a comprehensive rehabilitation plan for the affected areas, including rebuilding infrastructure and providing livelihood assistance to those who lost their sources of income. The earthquake serves as a stark reminder of the country's vulnerability to natural disasters, and the DSWD is determined to provide timely and adequate relief to all survivors





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