UP and NRDC host a national consultation in November 2026 to develop a coordinated El Niño action matrix for President Marcos Jr., focusing on community-led resilience and scientific preparedness.

The Philippines is launching a comprehensive national initiative to mitigate the looming threats of El Niño, centered on the development of a unified response strategy. University of the Philippines and the Natural Resources Development Corporation are organizing a critical consultation in Diliman, Quezon City, on 20 and 21 November 2026. This event brings together academicians, scientists, and community leaders to craft a science-based action plan against the climate phenomenon.

El Niño Action Matrix Development Process

The primary output of this high-level gathering is the National Multi-Stakeholder El Niño Response Action Matrix. This strategic document will align priority national needs with concrete voluntary interventions, assigning named leads and specific partners to ensure accountability. The matrix will meticulously detail timelines, performance measures, and reporting arrangements to guarantee effective implementation across all sectors.

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Upon completion, the consolidated findings and the resulting matrix will be formally submitted to President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for review and executive action. This direct line to the highest office in the land underscores the administration's commitment to a coordinated and urgent response to the climatic challenges facing the archipelago.

Community-Led Validation and Stakeholder Input

A distinctive feature of this consultation is the active validation role granted to community leaders and grassroots representatives. The process ensures that proposed interventions are not just theoretically sound but are also relevant, accessible, and feasible for those on the front lines. Community representatives will discuss their specific needs and local capacities, ensuring the final plan reflects ground realities.

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Participants include learners and their families, farmers, fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and barangay officials. By integrating these voices, the initiative aims to protect the poor and the most vulnerable, placing them at the very heart of the collective national action against the environmental hazard.

Scientific Outlook and Risk Assessment

Expert analysis will drive the technical aspects of the response strategy. Dr. Alfredo Mahar Lagmay of the UP Resilience Institute and Project NOAH will elucidate the science of El Niño and its anticipated impacts on the Philippine landscape. His insights will help frame the understanding of the climatic patterns and their potential severity.

Simultaneously, a team from the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, led by Ana Liza S. Solis, will present the detailed climate outlook. This presentation includes a comprehensive geographic risk assessment to identify exactly where the threats are most acute and require immediate attention.

Operational Gaps and Sectoral Continuity

The dialogue will also examine lessons learned from previous El Niño episodes, featuring researchers from the UP College of Engineering, UPLB School of Environmental Science and Management, Silliman University, and Davao Oriental State University. Government agencies will use this historical data to identify operational gaps, existing interventions, and areas requiring partnership support.

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The consultation focuses on three critical pillars: education continuity in basic and higher education, health protection and social service continuity, and food security and agriculture. By addressing these sectors, the plan aims to minimize disruption to daily life and essential services during the anticipated climatic stress.

Call for National Unity and Bayanihan

Judge Benjamin D. Turgano (Retired), president and CEO of NRDC, emphasized that no government alone can shield citizens from El Niño impacts. He called for Bayanihan, urging every sector, community, and Filipino to unite behind a science-informed response. This collective effort is deemed essential to effectively manage the risks and protect the nation's most vulnerable populations.