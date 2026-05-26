Philippines Postpones Semirara Coal Auction as Government Delays Bid Deadline

The Philippine Department of Energy has delayed the auction of the Semirara coal blocks in Antipolo Cathedral, citing the need to address pre‑submission concerns. The bid round, originally slated to close in late April, will be rescheduled in the middle of the year. Energy Secretary Sharon Garin emphasized the objective of securing a fair deal while safeguarding national interests, including a mandate that a portion of the coal be sold domestically. Industry experts see the auction as a pragmatic step for short‑term energy security amid the country's ongoing shift towards renewable sources.

The Philippine Department of Energy announced that the auction of coal blocks on Semirara Island has been postponed until further notice, with a clear indication that the bidding process is expected to resume around the middle of this year.

Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin explained that the decision was made to ensure all issues raised during pre‑submission conferences were fully considered and addressed before a new deadline is handed out. This delay follows the Department's recent announcement that the submission and opening of bid documents for the coal auction, initially scheduled for April 28, would be postponed in order to give potential buyers ample time to revise proposals in light of feedback from an array of stakeholders.

Semirara Island, located in the northern part of the Philippines, has long been a linchpin of the country's domestic coal supply. The island's coal reserves-estimated at roughly 207 million metric tons in total-are split across three mining areas; the most significant of these lies within the Semirara blocks in the province of Antique. The site is currently operated by Consunji‑led Semirara Mining and Power Corp. (SMPC).

SMPC is the largest coal producer in the Philippines, accounting for about 97% of the nation's energy output. The company's current 50‑year operating contract for the island is set to lapse, prompting the government's decision to open the blocks to competitive bidding. Secretary Garin highlighted that this is the first time the Philippine government will put an existing coal mine on the market, remarking that it is also the largest of its kind in the country.

She added that a transparent auction could secure the best possible terms for both the government and the nation at large. Despite the lack of an imminent auction, potential bidders have already voiced reservations regarding several points of the upcoming auction. These include the length of the operating contract, expected production volumes, and the management of existing equipment and facilities.

In a statement, Secretary Garin confirmed that part of the industry's deliberation will revolve around a policy that a certain minimum percentage of the coal must be sold to Philippine consumers, rather than being exported overseas. In response to the announcement, Michael T. Toledo, chair of the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines, described the move as a pragmatic step that balances short‑term energy security with the country's longer‑term commitment to renewable energy.

He acknowledged that, while there is a global shift towards critical minerals and renewable energy sources, coal remains a critical base‑load resource for the national grid today. Mr. Toledo added that domestic mining players, along with specific regional investors, are likely to be attracted to the high‑yield assets being offered, and that a transparent auction would help signal the Philippine government's realistic dual‑track strategy for securing power while it transitions to a cleaner energy mix.

The Philippines still depends heavily on fossil fuels, with coal dominating the national power‑generation mix and the country importing more than 90% of its energy needs. At the same time, the Philippine government has set an ambitious target to increase renewable‑energy penetration in order to reduce its exposure to volatile fossil‑fuel prices and to curtail carbon emissions.

The resumption of the Semirara auction is thus seen, by many stakeholders, as a carefully balanced move that fulfills short‑term energy demands while laying groundwork for a more diversified and environmentally friendly energy future





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