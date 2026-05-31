Philippines Positions Itself as Sentinel and Guardian of Maritime Freedom at Shangri-La Dialogue

Defense Secretary Gilberto Eduardo C. Teodoro, Jr. unveiled the Philippines' vision to become an "Archipelagic Sentinel and Guardian of the Freedom of the Seas" during his address at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. The strategy, anchored on sovereignty, international law, ASEAN centrality, and deterrence, aims to make the country a convergence hub for nations committed to a rules-based maritime order amid growing regional concerns over China's actions in the South China Sea.

The Philippines has articulated a strategic vision to become a convergence hub for nations dedicated to upholding a rules-based maritime order, as declared by Defense Secretary Gilberto Eduardo C. Teodoro, Jr. during his address at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

In his speech, Secretary Teodoro introduced the concept of the Philippines as the "Archipelagic Sentinel and Guardian of the Freedom of the Seas," a role built upon four pillars: sovereignty and territorial integrity, adherence to international law, ASEAN centrality, and the principle of deterrence. He emphasized that despite global fragmentation, the Philippines serves as a providential meeting ground for international actors united in defending shared principles, especially the freedom of the seas and the rights of smaller, archipelagic states.

This vision is already materializing through the country's deepening alliances with partners like the United States, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, and India, and its openness to other nations that support a free and open Indo-Pacific. The defense chief noted that no ASEAN member has labeled these growing maritime cooperative activities as destabilizing, pointing to Indonesia's own enhanced defense collaborations with some of the same partners as an example.

However, he stressed that this surge in partnerships stems from regional concerns over the behavior of a certain actor, a clear reference to China, which continues to ignore the 2016 arbitral ruling that rejected its expansive claims in the South China Sea. Secretary Teodoro's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the South China Sea, particularly around the Scarborough Shoal, where Chinese military and coast guard forces conducted combat readiness and law enforcement patrols.

These patrols coincided with a five-day joint maritime exercise between the Philippines and the United States in the vicinity of the shoal, the third such drill this year. The exercises, which included visit-board-search-and-seizure drills, aimed to boost interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and the shared commitment to a rules-based order. China's Southern Theater Command stated that its patrols served as an effective countermeasure against rights violations and provocative acts, though it did not specify any country.

The Philippine military described its activities with the U.S. as a demonstration of strengthened defense ties and support for international law. The Scarborough Shoal, located in waters Manila refers to as the West Philippine Sea, remains one of Asia's most contested maritime features and a frequent flashpoint for sovereignty and fishing rights disputes between China and the Philippines.

The timing of these developments places them squarely within the context of the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense forum, where regional security dynamics are being intensely debated. In a separate conversation with Reuters, Secretary Teodoro characterized the threat posed by China to the Philippines as "severe," encompassing both territorial and political dimensions. This assessment persists despite a recent diplomatic thaw between the United States and China following a summit between Presidents Donald J. Trump and Xi Jinping.

The Philippines and China have engaged in repeated maritime standoffs in recent years, at times resulting in vessel collisions and personnel injuries, underscoring the persistent volatility of the South China Sea. Secretary Teodoro's articulation of the Philippines as a sentinel and guardian signals an ambition to play a central, convening role for like-minded democracies in the region, leveraging its archipelagic geography and legal standings to champion maritime norms against what it perceives as coercive actions.

The unfolding events near Scarborough Shoal and the high-profile speech in Singapore together highlight the multifaceted nature of the Philippine response-combining diplomatic outreach, alliance deepening, and practical military cooperation-to safeguard its territorial interests and uphold the rules-based order in contested waters





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Philippines China South China Sea Scarborough Shoal Shangri-La Dialogue Defense Secretary Teodoro Maritime Security Rules-Based Order US-Philippines Alliance ASEAN

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