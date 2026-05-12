Philippines' PNP Reinforces Security Deployment around Senate Building Amid Tensions

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reinforced security deployment around the Senate building on Tuesday in the aftermath of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. The move aims to preserve institutional stability and public order after protesters arrived near the Senate compound, causing heightened public attention.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) reinforced security deployment around the Senate building on Tuesday amid tensions following the release of an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa.

Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. stated that the move aims to preserve institutional stability and public order after protesters arrived near the Senate compound. Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier presented an ICC arrest warrant for Dela Rosa, claiming it could be served within Senate premises, which drew heightened public attention. Additional personnel from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and police units were deployed, with some police forces leaving the area after the protest action concluded.

Police visibility remained as part of ongoing security measures, with the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) monitoring the situation and implementing real-time security adjustments if necessary. Nartatez ordered police personnel on the ground to exercise maximum tolerance, particularly in dealing with protesters. The PNP leadership emphasized that all police actions would remain anchored on due process and proper legal procedures





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Politics Philippines Philippines Senate Police Arrest Warrant Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV International Criminal Court (ICC) Police Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. Real-Time Security Adjustments Max Tolerance Anchored On Due Process Proper Legal Procedures Reinfortment Deployment Briefing Opposition Protesters Point Of View Presentation Stress Briefing Presence

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Minority Leader Whispers to Two Senate Peers, Allies Seek Curb Short of 13 VotesSenate President Pro Tempore Panfilo Lacson stated that his position on the impeachment trial case against Vice President Sara Duterte remains unchanged. The lower house recently formed a committee to focus on the case. They were pressured to produce the said committee report before the full body on Monday.

Read more »

Onic Philippines Extends Comeback Victory Streak Against Aurora Gaming in MPL Philippines, Dimming Playoff HopesOnic Philippines secured a 2-1 reverse sweep against Aurora Gaming in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 17 Week 7. The win boosted Onic's playoff push while further dimming Aurora's playoff hopes. Frince 'Super Frince' Ramirez and Cyric 'K1NGKONG' Perez were outstanding in the crucial encounters.

Read more »

Senate ousts Sotto, elects Cayetano as Senate PresidentA total of 13 senators voted for Senator Alan Peter Cayetano as the new Senate President, outnumbering Sotto, who gained only nine votes during a Senate session on May 11, 2026.

Read more »

Senate Leaders: Vicente Sotto III as Senate President; Alan Cayetano oustedSenator Alan Peter Cayetano was ousted as Senate President to be succeeded by Senator Vicente Sotto III. Other senators who moved, including Sen. Imee Marcos who declared vacant all the positions in the group. After the vote, 13 senators moved and 10 senators remained.

Read more »