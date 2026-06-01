Philippines Plans Strategic Oil Reserves as Fuel Prices Set to Drop

The Philippine government announced plans to build strategic petroleum reserves to shield the country from Middle East supply shocks, while a major rollback in pump prices is expected this week.

The Philippine government is moving to establish a strategic petroleum reserve program to protect the nation's energy security from potential oil supply disruptions, particularly those stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East .

This initiative is being spearheaded by the Philippine National Oil Company (PNOC) in partnership with the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC), with plans to build at least 30 days' worth of additional oil reserves. The proposal was a key topic during President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s recent state visit to Japan, where the Japanese government pledged support through feasibility studies, technical expertise, and capacity building.

The collaboration will involve several Japanese institutions, including the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia, the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, with potential involvement from private trading and engineering firms in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and project financing. The long-term vision is to create a systematic and organized storage system that will allow the Philippines to be less reactive to global shocks and more self-reliant.

Furthermore, the country is advocating for a regional approach, offering to host an ASEAN-wide joint stockpiling facility to bolster collective energy resilience across Southeast Asia. This push for energy independence follows a period of significant volatility in local fuel prices, though motorists are set to receive immediate relief.

Sharon S. Garin, an official, announced a substantial rollback in pump prices this week: gasoline will drop by at least 4.76 Philippine pesos per liter, diesel by 9.26 pesos per liter, and kerosene by 10.86 pesos per liter. These reductions come after five straight weeks of increases for gasoline and a second consecutive week for diesel.

Following the adjustments, maximum prices in the National Capital Region will be 84.74 pesos per liter for gasoline, 82.54 pesos per liter for diesel, and 102.94 pesos per liter for kerosene. While these prices remain well above pre-war levels of 50 to 60 pesos per liter, the recent downward trend offers hope. Garin expressed optimism that, barring new escalations in the Middle East-especially involving Iran, Israel, and the US-prices could stabilize or move closer to previous levels.

The Philippines' heavy dependence on Middle Eastern oil imports makes it acutely vulnerable to geopolitical tensions in that region. According to data as of May 29, the country's total fuel inventory stands at 45.97 days, a slight increase from 44.82 days the prior week. Breakdowns show average inventories of 47.10 days for gasoline, 44.36 days for diesel, 143.64 days for kerosene, 65.03 days for jet fuel, 41.30 days for fuel oil, and 42.13 days for liquefied products.

These figures highlight varying stock levels across different refined products but collectively underscore the need for a dedicated strategic reserve to augment existing commercial stocks. The planned program aims to create a buffer that can be tapped during emergencies, ensuring that critical sectors like transportation and power generation continue to operate smoothly even when global supply chains are disrupted.

The government's proactive stance, with international partnerships, marks a shift from short-term price watching to long-term strategic planning for national energy security





bworldph / 🏆 9. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Philippines Oil Imports Fuel Prices Middle East Energy Security ASEAN Japan PNOC Maharlika Investment Corp

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines Gains US$3.4 Billion in Japanese Investment Commitments, Ups Relationship to Comprehensive Strategic PartnershipPhilippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. concluded a historic four‑day state visit to Japan on May 29, 2026, securing US$3.4 billion in investment commitments, deepening security cooperation and upgrading the Philippines‑Japan relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Read more »

Philippines and Vietnam Strengthen Strategic Partnership with State VisitPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Vietnamese President Tô Lâm at Malacañang Palace with full honors as both leaders aim to deepen cooperation across trade, defense, food security, tourism, and other sectors amid the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Read more »

Philippines and Vietnam Forge Enhanced Strategic Partnership Amid Regional UncertaintiesThe Philippines and Vietnam announced the elevation of their bilateral relations to an enhanced strategic partnership during a landmark state visit by Vietnamese President To Lam to Manila on June 1, 2026. The move underscores shared commitments to regional peace, stability, and a rules-based order, particularly amid ongoing tensions in the South China Sea. The two leaders emphasized expanded cooperation across political, defense, and people-to-people ties, building on a decade-long strategic partnership that positions Vietnam as the Philippines' sole strategic partner within ASEAN. The announcement follows recent joint coast guard exercises and reflects both nations' coordinated approach to maritime disputes and broader geopolitical shifts in the Indo-Pacific.

Read more »

Philippines Sees Major Fuel Price Rollback Amid Strategic LPG and Reserve InitiativesThe Philippines' Department of Energy announced significant pump price rollbacks for diesel, gasoline, and kerosene effective June 2, 2026, while LPG prices will slightly increase. The changes follow a period of high global fuel prices and come as the government secures new LPG imports and plans a strategic national petroleum reserve with Japanese support to bolster long-term energy security.

Read more »