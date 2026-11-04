Philippines Pax Silica Framework Negotiations and Marcos Administration Strategy

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. faces scrutiny over the Pax Silica framework deal with the US during Donald Trump's visit, focusing on technology transfer and economic benefits for Filipino workers.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has a critical opportunity to clarify the terms of the Pax Silica industrial hub during US President Donald Trump's visit to the Philippines this month. The proposed framework agreement, which aims to establish a secure supply chain for critical minerals and semiconductors, was initially expected to be signed around the time of the presidential visit. However, as of Tuesday November 3, Bases Conversion and Development Authority ( BCDA) chief Joshua Bingcang confirmed that the framework had been submitted to Malacañang but remained pending signature.

Pax Silica Framework Status and Timeline

The Philippines formally joined the Pax Silica initiative in April when it signed the declaration, marking its entry into a US-led effort to build more resilient supply chains for artificial intelligence technologies. While the signing date has attracted significant media attention, the actual content of the negotiations remains opaque. The framework currently awaiting signature outlines the operational mechanics of the hub in New Clark City, specifically Tarlac province. This delay provides the Marcos administration with time to refine the terms before finalizing the deal with Washington.

Also read Unraveling the mystery of Pax Silica: The next 10 years

Technology Transfer vs Industrial Hosting

A key debate centers on whether the project will merely host industry or acquire genuine engineering capabilities. UP CIDS researcher distinguishes between simple manufacturing jobs and advanced technological transfer. For instance, if Filipino engineers only test chips designed abroad, they gain operational skills but not core design knowledge. True value emerges when local teams develop tests, analyze failures, and collaborate with international design groups. This deeper integration allows skills to migrate across firms and potentially spark new domestic startups.

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Economic Benefits and Strategic Demands

The Tatak Pinoy Strategy perspective highlights existing strengths in chip design and cybersecurity that could be leveraged through this partnership. However, sustained institutional backing is required to connect microelectronics education with industry needs. Initiatives like MYPAD have previously stalled due to lack of long-term support. To ensure success, the government must answer specific questions regarding worker training, supplier qualification, and intellectual property rights. Public investment in infrastructure must also be scrutinized to ensure it serves broader economic goals beyond a single investor.