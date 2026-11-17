BSP Circular 1122 enables secure data sharing to help lenders assess credit risk for thin-file borrowers using transaction history instead of just traditional credit scores.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has accelerated the implementation of Open Finance to transform how lenders assess creditworthiness for individuals with limited formal banking histories. This regulatory shift, anchored by Circular 1122 issued in 2021, allows financial institutions to access secure, consent-based data to evaluate borrowers who were previously invisible to traditional credit models.

Open Finance Framework Core Mechanics

Circular 1122 establishes the foundational rules for sharing customer financial information among participating banks and authorized third-party providers. Under this framework, borrowers explicitly permit lenders to view their transaction data, account balances, and payment patterns. This mechanism replaces the reliance on static documents like income certificates with dynamic, real-time insights into a customer's actual financial life.

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The Bank has launched the Open Finance PH Pilot to test these data-sharing protocols in a controlled environment. The initiative aims to refine the technical standards for Application Programming Interfaces, ensuring that data flows securely and efficiently between different financial entities without compromising consumer privacy.

This approach moves beyond simple account aggregation. It enables a deeper analytical capability where lenders can examine the stability of income streams and the consistency of bill payments. By seeing the full picture of financial behavior, institutions can make more accurate lending decisions that were previously impossible with incomplete data sets.

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Distinguishing Credit Invisible From Impaired

A primary goal of the Open Finance initiative is to resolve the discrepancy between borrowers who are credit invisible and those who are credit impaired. Many Filipinos have stable incomes and regular savings but lack a formal credit bureau record. Traditional banks often reject these applications due to this lack of historical data, creating a significant barrier to financial inclusion.

Small entrepreneurs often fall into this category, lacking audited financial statements but possessing years of transaction history. Open Finance allows lenders to analyze this transaction data to verify revenue stability and cash flow discipline. This evidence can substitute for traditional collateral or credit history, validating the borrower's ability to repay.

By incorporating variables such as cash flow volatility and recurring financial obligations, lenders can build more robust Probability of Default models. These models provide better discriminatory power, allowing banks to separate low-risk, thin-file customers from genuinely high-risk individuals who pose a default threat.

Early Warning Signals Under PFRS 9

The benefits of open data extend beyond initial loan origination into ongoing portfolio management and risk detection. Under PFRS 9, institutions must identify Significant Increases in Credit Risk, a process that traditionally relies on lagging indicators like delinquency status. This method often detects financial distress only after a payment has been missed.

Open Finance enables lenders to monitor early warning signs, such as the rapid depletion of liquidity buffers or increasing debt-service obligations. These indicators provide a proactive view of borrower stress, allowing banks to intervene before a loan enters default. This shift from reactive to predictive risk management enhances the overall health of the credit portfolio.

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Banks can track changes in borrowing relationships across different providers, identifying signs of debt stacking. By observing persistent deterioration in cash inflows, lenders can adjust their risk ratings accurately without relying solely on mechanical triggers. This approach ensures that classification changes reflect the true underlying financial health of the borrower.

Market Impact And Future Implementation

The adoption of Open Finance creates immediate commercial incentives for traditional banks, digital banks, and fintech companies. These entities are investing in technology infrastructure to capitalize on the new data sources. The competition will likely drive innovation in lending products tailored to underserved markets.

For consumers, the framework promises greater access to credit at fairer interest rates. By reducing information asymmetry, lenders can offer better terms to reliable borrowers who were previously penalized for lacking credit history. This democratization of credit supports broader economic growth and financial resilience.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to push for broader use cases involving account information and financial data sharing. As the ecosystem matures, the standard for credit assessment will likely shift toward behavioral data, making financial services more inclusive and responsive to the needs of the modern Filipino economy.