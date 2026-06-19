Philippines Ombudsman calls for systemic reforms in anti‑corruption at UN Conference

The Philippine Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla urged the need for institutional change rather than mere prosecution to root out corruption during the 7th Global Conference on Sustainable Development Goals 16 at the United Nations.

At a United Nations assembly devoted to the Sustainable Development Goals, Jesus Crispin Remulla, the Philippines Ombudsman, delivered a key address that challenged the nation to look beyond conventional anti‑corruption tools.

His speech, part of the 7th Global Conference on Sustainable Development Goals 16, was held at the UN Secretariat in New York, where he stressed that investigations and prosecutions are merely the first steps toward dismantling a complex web of collusion that pervades public life. Remulla argued that fixing only the visible faces of corruption would leave the deeper roots untouched. He warned that a justice system can expose acts of malfeasance, but without institutional redesign it cannot prevent recurrence.

'The fight against corruption cannot operate in isolation,' he said, insisting that every layer of the administration, from oversight agencies to execution units, must be held accountable through clear policies, transparent budgeting, and robust auditing mechanisms. More than 200 flood‑control complaints are currently the focus of fact‑finding investigations led by the Ombudsman's office, illustrating the tangible steps being taken.

These cases are part of a broader push to streamline data management across ministries, deploying digital tools that lower the likelihood of human error and white‑label fraud. Remulla also highlighted the Office's partnership with international bodies that assist in standard‑setting, thus enriching the Philippines' local jurisprudence with proven global best practices. Understanding that corruption is entrenched in a fragmented administration, Remulla requested the inclusion of the Ombudsman's office on the Justice Sector Coordinating Council.

This move would formally embed the investigative arm into strategic discussions, ensuring that policy, prosecution, adjudication, and reforms advance in concert rather than in silos. The objective is to reform the justice ecosystem as a single organism that is resilient to the toxic influence of graft. While the legal tools are essential, Remulla emphasized that the root problem remains a erosion of values and collective trust.

He invoked the insights of scholars such as John W. Gardner, who explained that institutions require continuous renewal of shared principles. When those principles fade, corrupt actors find loopholes, and the public's faith in governance diminishes.

Consequently, preserving integrity is a collective guardianship that extends beyond any single office. In closing, the Ombudsman called for a national movement that aligns legislative intent with public expectation. He urged lawmakers, civil society, and ordinary citizens to commit to a culture of transparency, to hold public servants to the highest standards, and to treat anti‑corruption as a shared responsibility.

Only by redefining institutional culture and restoring the moral fibers of society can the Philippines hope to achieve clean, effective governance for future generations





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