Philippines' New Academic Year Begins with Focus on Literacy and Calendar Changes

Public schools in the Philippines opened for the new academic year on June 8, with a projected 26-28 million enrollees. The shift to a three-term system aimed to address the country's learning crisis, despite ongoing recovery efforts. Literacy assessments showed only 48% of learners were 'grade level-ready' or 'independent' readers, sparking concerns and policy reforms.

Parents and guardians gathered at Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on June 2, 2026, to check posted lists of students and their respective class sections as the new school year approached.

The opening block of the first term under the new three-term calendar focused on orientation sessions, learner profiling, baseline assessments, and other administrative processes. Public schools in the Philippines opened for the new academic year on Monday, June 8, with the Department of Education (DepEd) projecting 26 million to 28 million enrollees for both public and private schools in school year (SY) 2026-2027.

The shift to a three-term system from the previous quarterly grading period was mandatory for public schools, while private schools could opt for it this year. No lessons were expected during the first week as it was dedicated to opening activities. The change in the school calendar aimed to address the country's long-standing learning crisis, despite ongoing recovery efforts like the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program.

End-of-year literacy assessments in SY 2025-2026 showed that only 48% of learners were 'grade level-ready' or 'independent' readers. University of the Philippines Diliman professor Dina Ocampo suggested that education officials should help individual schools understand their literacy assessment results better and convert them into context-specific programs.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers raised concerns about the lack of clarity regarding the compensation of teachers handling ARAL or remediation sessions. The DepEd allocated nearly P9 billion for the ARAL Program in 2026, with around P1.96 billion earmarked for external tutor compensation. Other changes included a new grading system, refined learning continuity plans, and the full implementation of the Strengthened Senior High School Program and the Matatag curriculum for Grades 3, 6, and 9.

These policy reforms followed the release of the Second Congressional Commission on Education's January 2026 report, which highlighted a teacher shortage of 165,000 as of 2025





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Philippines New Academic Year Education Literacy Learning Crisis Three-Term System ARAL Program Teacher Shortage

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