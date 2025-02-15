Philippines Must Prioritize Economic Resilience and Partnerships for Inclusive Growth, Says NEDA Chief

NEDA Secretary Arsenio Balisacan delivered the Temasek Distinguished Speaker Lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, highlighting key megatrends shaping global development and outlining strategies for the Philippines to achieve inclusive growth.

The Philippines must prioritize sound economic fundamentals and cultivate robust partnerships to achieve inclusive growth, according to National Economic and Development Authority ( NEDA ) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan .

In his recent delivery of the Temasek Distinguished Speaker Lecture at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore, Balisacan underscored the significance of Manila's active participation in collaborative efforts that promote rules-based, mutually beneficial policy responses.The Temasek Distinguished Speaker Lecture series serves as a platform for esteemed individuals to share their valuable insights with the public policy community. During his lecture, Balisacan illuminated key megatrends influencing both regional and global development, including the widening gap in income distribution, the rise of protectionism, the increasing application of industrial policy to foster disruptive technologies, and the substantial cost associated with transitioning to a greener energy system amidst climate change. He asserted that these trends are significantly impacting the policy landscape for open trade and investment, ultimately affecting the trajectory of emerging economies in Asia, including the Philippines.Balisacan emphasized that while these megatrends present challenges, they also present opportunities for growth if strategically addressed. He advocated for a two-pronged approach: proactive measures to tackle immediate challenges and forward-looking policies to anticipate emerging opportunities. In the context of the Philippines, Balisacan stressed the need to capitalize on the country's strong economic momentum established over the past two decades by further bolstering economic resilience. He highlighted the importance of diversifying the Philippine economy beyond its dependence on consumption and services. This diversification, he argued, necessitates the creation of a conducive investment climate, actively expanding the country's presence in regional and global markets to strengthen its external sector, and implementing structural reforms to enhance market functionality in critical sectors. Furthermore, Balisacan emphasized the role of technology adoption and innovation in sustaining productivity growth. To effectively leverage these technologies, he underscored the need for substantial investment in human capital. He noted the Philippines' advantage in its extensive migrant networks, which can be leveraged to support capacity building and technology integration, particularly in the age of digital connectivity. He stressed the importance of policies addressing emigration and encouraging the return of skilled Filipinos, including adequate funding for research and strengthening the connection between academia and industry. Balisacan also advocated for the Philippines to strengthen its partnerships with traditional allies, like-minded nations, and ASEAN middle powers, focusing on trade, investment, and development cooperation amidst the escalating trade war and climate crisis. He underscored the critical role of regional and international partnerships, particularly among smaller, open economies caught in the dynamic between economic giants.





TheManilaTimes / 🏆 2. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Philippines NEDA Arsenio Balisacan Inclusive Growth Economic Resilience Partnerships Trade Investment Development Cooperation Technology Human Capital Megatrends Climate Change Trade War

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines Urged to Prioritize Public Utility Vehicle Modernization to Boost Local Automotive IndustryThe Automotive Body Manufacturers Association of the Philippines (ABMAP) is calling on the government to prioritize the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program, citing its crucial role in revitalizing the local automotive industry. ABMAP warns that the program's progress is at risk due to funding shortages, urging the government to explore alternative funding mechanisms and ensure the program's continuation.

Read more »

Isuzu Philippines Celebrates 25 Years as the Philippines' Top Truck BrandIsuzu Philippines (IPC) has achieved a remarkable milestone, celebrating 25 consecutive years as the leading truck brand in the Philippines. The Japanese automaker has solidified its position through a combination of Japanese engineering expertise and an in-depth understanding of the local market's needs.

Read more »

Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. Rebrands as Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines Inc.Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc. officially rebrands as Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines Inc. (CCEAP) to reflect the Aboitiz Group's strategic investment and partnership with Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP). The rebranding signifies a commitment to a sustainable future and long-term growth for the Philippines.

Read more »

Philippines Not Directly Impacted by USAID FreezeAn official from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) stated that the Philippines will not be directly affected by the freeze on the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon explained that the Philippines can seek assistance from other foreign development partners, emphasizing that the current situation differs from the past when the Philippines heavily relied on USAID for school buildings.

Read more »

NEDA wants more diversified PH economyThe Philippines needs to diversify its economy beyond consumption and services to strengthen its resilience, according to National Economic and

Read more »

Elevating NEDA: Is Cabinet Status the Answer to Philippine Economic Challenges?This article explores the proposal to convert the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) into a regular Cabinet department in the Philippines. The author argues that while the move may appear logical, it is unlikely to address the root causes of the country's economic development struggles. Instead, the author advocates for a more integrated approach, proposing the establishment of a National Economic Management Authority (NEMA) that encompasses representation from Congress and the Department of Budget and Management.

Read more »