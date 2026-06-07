Philippines loses five‑set thriller to Australia in AVC Women's Cup

Alas Pilipinas fell 2‑3 to the Australian team in a dramatic five‑set match in Candon City, with standout performances from Alyssa Solomon and Caitlin O'Dea shaping the outcome.

The Philippine women's national volleyball squad, known as{space} Alas Pilipinas , suffered a narrow defeat to the Australia n team in the second round of the AVC Women's Cup held in Candon City on Sunday.

The match unfolded as a dramatic five‑set battle, with the Philippines taking the opening set 25‑22 before conceding the next two 23‑25 and 18‑25. The side rallied in the fourth set, posting a decisive 25‑15 win that forced a final set. In the deciding set the Philippines led briefly, reaching a 10‑9 advantage after a successful block‑touch challenge, but Australia answered with a four‑point surge that shifted the momentum.

A service fault by Kyle Negrito gave the visitors match point, and although Alyssa Solomon kept the rally alive, Australia secured the final point after winning another block‑touch challenge, closing the contest 15‑11. Caitlin O'Dea spearheaded the Australian attack, accumulating 17 points through 14 successful spikes and three blocks. Her teammate Lara Maric contributed 16 points, combining 11 attacks, three blocks and two aces.

For the Philippines, Alyssa Solomon was the top scorer with 23 points, derived from 22 attacks and a block, while Niña Ytang added 13 points, highlighted by nine kills, three service aces and a block. The Philippine roster, overseen by veteran captain Alyssa Valdez, consisted of twenty athletes assembled for the tournament. Despite the loss, the team displayed resilience and tactical growth, signaling potential for improvement in upcoming matches of the cup.

The encounter underscored the competitive depth of the Asian women's volleyball scene, with both squads demonstrating high‑level skill sets and strategic adjustments. The Australians capitalized on crucial moments, particularly in the fifth set, where their disciplined serve and block execution nullified the Philippines' comeback attempts.

Meanwhile, the Philippine side will look to refine its serve‑receive patterns and minimize unforced errors, especially in high‑pressure situations such as the decisive set. The coaching staff, led by Valdez, emphasized the importance of mental fortitude and highlighted the positive impact of recent player development programs. As the AVC Women's Cup progresses, Alas Pilipinas aims to bounce back in its next fixture, applying the lessons learned from this tightly contested defeat





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