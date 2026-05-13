Philippines Lifts Import Ban on Poultry from California

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in the Philippines has lifted the ban on importing poultry from California, following reports from US veterinary authorities confirming resolved HPAI (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza) outbreaks. The import ban, which covered domestic and wild birds, as well as poultry products, was lifted to restore vital trade flows and stabilize poultry supply and prices.

The Philippines has lifted the ban on importing poultry from California, stating that following reports of resolved HPAI outbreaks from the US, it issued a Department Circular No. 21 to restore trade flows and protect local agriculture.

The import ban, which covered domestic, wild birds, and poultry products, will now proceed according to existing rules and regulations. The lifting of the ban is expected to stabilize poultry supply and prices, improve efficiency, and competitiveness among Philippine poultry producers, while maintaining strict biosecurity standards





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Philippines Import Ban Poultry From California DOH Circular World Organisation For Animal Health (WOAH) High Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) Poultry Producer Efficiency Competitiveness Biosecurity

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