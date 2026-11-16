Philippines Leads ASEAN Foundational Learning Initiative Under New Chairmanship

The Philippines launches the ASEAN Declaration on Foundational Learning to boost regional academic recovery. This move supports the ASEAN Work Plan on Education 2026-2030.

The Philippines is taking the lead in regional academic recovery efforts within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations ( ASEAN) as it assumes the regional chairmanship. The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the nation will spearhead initiatives focused on foundational skills, ensuring that educational priorities remain at the forefront of regional cooperation. This strategic move aims to establish a strong competitive base for the entire Southeast Asian community through enhanced learning standards.

Strategic Framework for Regional Education

Education Secretary Juan Edgardo "Sonny" M. Angara emphasized that building a robust and competitive region begins with the basics. He stated that giving every child a solid grip on reading and mathematics from the very beginning is essential for future success. The Philippines is committed to ensuring that every young learner receives the early support necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex global environment. This philosophy drives the newly launched ASEAN Declaration on Foundational Learning (ADFL).

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The ADFL, developed under the leadership of DepEd, seeks to strengthen children's foundational reading, mathematics, and socio-emotional skills across all ASEAN member states. The declaration represents a shared commitment across Southeast Asia to address educational gaps comprehensively. By focusing on these core competencies, the initiative aims to create a more resilient and skilled workforce for the future. This structured approach ensures that educational improvements are systematic and measurable across the region.

Implementation Roadmap and Regional Programs

Through the ADFL, the Philippines will develop a detailed implementation roadmap to guide regional cooperation. A key component of this roadmap is the launch of the ASEAN Academic Recovery and Catch-Up Program (ARC-UP). This program operates under the broader framework of the ASEAN Work Plan on Education 2026-2030, which sets long-term goals for educational development in the region. ARC-UP is designed to facilitate data sharing and targeted resource allocation among member nations.

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The program will also focus on scaling proven strategies to help address learning gaps in the region. By sharing best practices and resources, ASEAN countries can accelerate their recovery efforts more effectively. This collaborative approach allows nations to benefit from successful models already tested in other jurisdictions. The goal is to ensure that no child is left behind in the quest for academic excellence and stability.

Domestic Success and Measurable Impact

These regional initiatives mirror the agency's push to strengthen learning standards nationwide through the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program. DepEd noted that learning recovery initiatives have shown significant results in the Philippines. Specifically, the number of struggling learners across the country was slashed from 6.7 million to 2.2 million in School Year 2025-2026. This dramatic reduction demonstrates the effectiveness of targeted interventions and focused policy implementation.

Global organization Youth Impact also reported positive outcomes from these domestic efforts. The organization noted that 1.37 million children have improved from the lowest reading bracket. Furthermore, 730,000 learners reached grade-level reading proficiency. These statistics provide a strong evidence base for the Philippines' leadership in regional educational policy. The success of the ARAL program serves as a model for other ASEAN member states seeking similar improvements.

Formal Adoption and Future Directions

The ADFL was previously endorsed during the 13th ASEAN Education Ministers Meeting (ASED) in Singapore in July. This initial endorsement was followed by formal endorsements from the 41st Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community. Additionally, the 36th ASCC Council Meeting earlier this month further solidified regional support for the declaration. These steps highlight the broad consensus among ASEAN leaders regarding the importance of foundational learning.

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The declaration was formally adopted during the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Manila. The summit was led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., underscoring the high-level political commitment to this educational agenda. The adoption of the ADFL marks a significant milestone in regional educational cooperation. It sets the stage for sustained collaboration and shared progress in improving learning outcomes for children across Southeast Asia.