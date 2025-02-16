Philippines Leads ASEAN Correctional Reform at Regional Conference

The 2nd ASEAN Regional Correctional Conference (ARCC) is underway in the Philippines, bringing together correctional leaders and experts from across Southeast Asia to advance regional cooperation and prison reforms.

Director Ruel Rivera, the head of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), emphasized the importance of treating persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) with care and promoting a progressive and humane correctional system. He made this statement during the ongoing 2nd ASEAN Regional Correctional Conference (ARCC) on Sunday, February 16th. Director Rivera also highlighted the significance of the conference in advancing regional correctional reforms.

'As we gather here today, we reaffirm our commitment to a correctional system that is not just secure but also transformative. This conference is more than a venue for discussion; it is a platform for action, collaboration, and the continuous pursuit of excellence in jail management and rehabilitation,' said Director Rivera. 'We are confident that the ARCC will further strengthen cooperation among ASEAN nations to enhance safekeeping, rehabilitation, and reintegration efforts for PDLs,' he added. The conference, hosted by the BJMP from February 14th to 17th, brought together leading correctional officials and experts from across Southeast Asia. The aim is to strengthen regional cooperation and advance prison system reforms. Correctional leaders from Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Malaysia, Timor-Leste, and the Philippines are participating in the event, alongside international organizations and jail management experts. The conference, themed 'Weaving the ASEAN Regional Corrections Identity: Co-creating a Shared Vision of Transformation,' addresses pressing correctional issues. These include rehabilitation programs, security measures, alternative sentencing, digital innovations for PDL management, and strategies to position ASEAN as a global benchmark for modern prison practices. Key discussions also focus on jail decongestion, prison health, reintegration programs, parole and probation, and initiatives to counter violent extremism. As one of the hosts, Director Rivera stated that the BJMP upholds its core values of 'Makatao, Matino, Matatag,' ensuring that the country's jail management system remains humane, ethical, and resilient. 'These principles are central to the discussions as ASEAN nations work toward more effective and sustainable correctional policies,' he added. With the conference, the BJMP emphasizes its expectation of stronger regional collaboration and policy alignment, reinforcing the shared goal of improving correctional systems across Southeast Asia. Director Rivera noted that the Philippines' hosting of this major international event highlights its growing leadership in correctional reform, aligning with global efforts to uphold human rights and promote rehabilitation-centered prison management. The country's hosting of this year's ARCC builds on the initiatives launched during the 1st ARCC, hosted by the Malaysian Correctional Academy (MCA) in Langkawi, Kedah, in 2024





