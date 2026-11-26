The Department of Trade and Industry issued a joint administrative order requiring government agencies to prioritize Philippine-made construction materials in infrastructure projects to boost local industry.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) issued a joint administrative order on Thursday requiring government agencies to prioritize Philippine-made construction materials in infrastructure projects and other government programs. Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque announced the directive during an event, emphasizing that the move is designed to support domestic industries rather than serve as a protectionist measure. This policy aligns with existing laws aimed at giving preference to Filipino goods and services in public procurement processes.

Legal Framework and Procurement Rules

The joint administrative order was signed by the DTI alongside the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of Public Works and Highways, and the Department of Interior and Local Government. The directive implements Republic Act No. 11981, also known as the Tatak Pinoy Act, and Republic Act No. 12009, the New Government Procurement Act. Both legislative measures seek to provide preferential treatment to domestic products and services within the national marketplace.

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The order mandates that all National Government agencies, local government units, and government-owned and -controlled corporations must prioritize Philippine-made construction materials during their procurement activities. The DTI clarified that this domestic preference applies throughout the entire procurement process, strictly in accordance with the provisions of the two referenced laws. This ensures that local manufacturers have a structured opportunity to compete for government contracts.

Economic Context and Export Data

Trade Secretary Maria Cristina A. Roque provided additional context regarding the nation's economic performance while discussing the new policy. She noted that initial data suggests export figures are even higher for October compared to previous months. In September, merchandise exports rose by 35.6 percent to reach $9.87 billion, according to statistics published by the Philippine Statistics Authority. Key export categories during that period included automotive parts and various agricultural goods.

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September remained the last month with officially published export statistics at the time of the announcement. The government's focus on domestic production complements the strong outward trade performance by ensuring that local industries have a robust base of demand. By linking infrastructure spending to local sourcing, the administration aims to create a more resilient economic environment.

Industry Reaction and Future Impact

Cement Manufacturers Association of the Philippines, Inc. President John Reinier H. Dizon highlighted the critical role of the government as a key buyer of Philippine goods and services. He stated that through strategic procurement and infrastructure spending, the state can provide a stable source of demand that encourages companies to expand their capacity. This stability allows firms to modernize facilities, adopt new technologies, and hire additional workers.

Maria Cristina A. Roque emphasized that the initiative is not about protectionism but rather about recognizing the capabilities that already exist within the Philippine industry. The goal is to create a fair and transparent environment where these domestic capabilities can compete and grow effectively. The DTI hopes that this directive will also encourage corporations, developers, contractors, and other private sector stakeholders to consider domestically made construction materials for their own projects and investments.