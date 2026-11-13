Philippines Investment Commitments Surge 39% to P1.4 Trillion in 2026

Philippines top agencies approved P1.4 trillion in investments through September 2026. BOI, PEZA, and BCDA drive 39% growth, signaling strong economic confidence and job creation.

The Philippines recorded a substantial increase in foreign and domestic capital inflows during the first nine months of 2026, with the nation's top three investment promotion agencies collectively approving P1.4 trillion worth of investment commitments. This figure represents a significant milestone for the country's economic development strategy and demonstrates a robust response from the global business community to local policy frameworks.

Record Investment Growth in First Nine Months

In a joint press statement issued on Friday, the Department of Finance and the Department of Trade and Industry confirmed that the total approved investments facilitated by the Board of Investments, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority, and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority grew by 39% year-on-year for the January to September 2026 period. This aggregate growth highlights a accelerating trend in capital allocation towards Philippine strategic sectors and infrastructure projects.

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Board of Investments Leads Capital Inflows

The Board of Investments accounted for the majority of this financial activity, reporting a lion's share of the total approved investment commitments at P942.90 billion. This amount marks an increase of 22.3% from the P770.70 billion recorded during the same period last year, indicating sustained interest in priority industries supported by this key economic agency.

Following the Board of Investments, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority contributed P309.60 billion to the total. This figure represents a sharp rise of 76.6% from the P175.40 billion reported a year ago, suggesting a renewed focus on manufacturing, export-oriented services, and special economic zone activities that are critical to national GDP growth.

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BCDA Posts Fastest Growth Rate in Sector

Meanwhile, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority posted the fastest year-on-year growth rate among the three agencies. Its approved investments surged by 142.5% to P145.46 billion, a significant jump from the P59.96 billion recorded in 2025. This explosive growth reflects the successful monetization and development of former military bases into commercial and residential hubs.

Officials Highlight Economic Ecosystem Benefits

Finance Secretary and investment czar Frederick Go emphasized that these approvals constitute real gains for the national economy. He stated that every approved investment brings an entire ecosystem of employers, workers, suppliers, and service providers into the market. This multiplier effect ensures that capital inflows translate into tangible economic activity across various sectors of the society.

Secretary Go further explained that businesses will grow, wages will be paid, and the government will earn revenues from these enterprises. He noted that these revenues will directly fund public services, creating a win for the investor, the workforce, and the nation. This perspective underscores the government's holistic approach to investment promotion, linking financial commitments to social welfare.

Trade Secretary Cites Business Confidence

Trade Secretary Cristina Roque described the combined performance of the country's investment agencies as a clear vote of confidence from the business community. She attributed this confidence to the Philippines' strong economic fundamentals and consistent policy direction. The positive reception suggests that international and local investors view the country as a stable and attractive destination for long-term capital deployment.

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Roque highlighted that a coordinated whole-of-government approach has been instrumental in this success. By working with agencies like the Board of Investments, PEZA, and BCDA, the government is actively unlocking strategic industries and modern economic zones. This coordination aims to ensure that investor optimism translates directly into resilient supply chains, thriving local enterprises, and quality jobs for Filipinos, securing the country's competitive edge in the global market.