Philippines Introduces New Legislative Measures to Combat Deepfake Abuse

The Philippines' legislative bodies have crafted bills to make the use of deepfake technology in a malicious manner unlawful. The bills, such as HB 250, 2312, 3214, 3425, 3823, 5558, HB 6539, 6632, 7584, 7903, and 8773, aim to ensure consent and transparency in AI-generated media to prevent potential harm.

Philippine lawmakers move to combat deepfake abuse with new legislative measures, targeting consent and transparency in AI-generated media. Deepfakes have evolved from a technical curiosity into a potent tool for disinformation, fraud, and harassment.

The bills propose that the creation and distribution of deepfakes without proper consent, accompanied by disclosure, may result in hefty fines and imprisonment. The passage also mentions exemptions for cases involving satire, parody, news reporting, artistic expression, and educational purposes, provided that sufficient disclosure is given, and cases involving misinformation causing concrete harm to others' rights or significant interests are exempt. The bills require all synthetic media to carry a clear and conspicuous disclosure





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Deepfake Technological Misuse Rights To Identity Consent And Disclosure

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