Philippines infrastructure spending grew by 14% year-on-year in September to P89.7 billion, marking the first annual increase since mid-2025 amid stricter audit protocols and weather-related recovery.

The Philippines recorded a significant 14% year-on-year growth in infrastructure spending during September, signaling a potential shift in fiscal momentum after a prolonged period of contraction. Data released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) confirms that spending on infrastructure and other capital outlays increased by P11 billion to reach P89.7 billion in September, compared to P78.7 billion in the same month of 2025. This marks the first annual increase in this sector in over a year, ending a streak of declines that began in July 2025.

September Spending Mechanisms Explained

The Department of Budget and Management attributed this September surge to the processing of higher payments for road infrastructure requirements. These payments were executed following the completion of applicable project validation, documentation, and financial control procedures. Month-on-month, infrastructure spending excluding subsidies, equity to government-owned corporations, and transfers to local government units rose by 27.3%, moving from P70.5 billion in August to P89.7 billion in September. The DBM clarified that this growth reflects a systematic strengthening of procurement compliance and the verification of payment claims to ensure public funds correspond strictly to validated works.

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Stakeholder Views on Fiscal Recovery

Francisco Cid L. Terosa, an associate professor and former dean of the University of Asia and the Pacific School of Economics, described the September increase as a signal of improved government infrastructure spending momentum. He characterized the growth as a catch-up drive by the administration after months of contracted spending, noting that the comparison is partly influenced by a low base from the previous year. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. had ordered a comprehensive audit and performance review of flood control projects in July 2025 amid allegations of corruption and substandard quality, which initially led to tightened scrutiny and a slowdown in disbursements.

Real-World Impact on Construction Sectors

Despite the September improvement, the broader economic impact reveals a challenging landscape for the construction sector. Public construction fell by 15.1% in the third quarter, an easing from the steep 33.4% decline seen in the preceding quarter. The implementation of infrastructure projects during this period was constrained by weather disruptions, alongside efforts to strengthen infrastructure governance. Non-road infrastructure projects, including defense modernization under the Department of National Defense, school-building initiatives by the Department of Education, and flagship railway projects by the Department of Transportation, provided significant support to overall disbursements during this time.

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Yearly Trends and Future Fiscal Projections

Looking at the broader annual context, infrastructure spending in the first nine months declined by 30.3% to P611.7 billion, down from P877.1 billion in the same period last year. The third quarter saw a 2.7% slide to P249.9 billion, falling short of the programmed P251.3 billion for the period. Nevertheless, cumulative spending for January to September remained 1.4% higher than the programmed P603.1 billion, a discrepancy the DBM attributed to additional releases for the Department of Public Works and Highways for mobilization costs and right-of-way claims. For the fourth quarter, the DBM expects capital outlays for defense modernization and disaster rehabilitation to sustain growth, while Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito, chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, highlighted potential economic growth impacts during recent budget interpellations.

Fourth Quarter Spending Challenges

Projections for the remainder of the year suggest continued pressure on the government to meet its fiscal targets. Under the 2027 Budget of Expenditures and Sources of Financing, the full-year program for infrastructure and other capital outlays is set at P931.54 billion for 2026. As of the end of September, the government still needs to spend approximately P319.84 billion in the fourth quarter to meet this annual goal. Mr. Terosa cautioned that a full catch-up is unlikely due to strict audit standards and the low base effect, noting that the year-to-date deficit may not be erased in the final two to three months despite favorable weather conditions potentially accelerating contractor billings.