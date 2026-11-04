Philippines Inflation Outlook: El Nino and Oil Prices Drive Price Pressures in Late 2026

Economists forecast Philippine inflation to peak between 7.3 and 8.2 percent in late 2026 due to El Nino weather patterns and rising energy costs, challenging the central bank's targets.

Emerging price pressures are threatening to drive up consumer prices across the Philippines, with economists warning that headline inflation could reach significant peaks in late 2026. The primary drivers of this economic strain include a strong to very strong El Niño event currently active in the Tropical Pacific and ongoing surges in global oil and utility costs. S&P Global Market Intelligence expects headline inflation to peak in November 2026, although the exact trajectory depends largely on developments in the Middle East and the specific effects of the El Niño weather pattern.

El Nino Impact on Agriculture and Energy

The state weather bureau confirms that the current El Niño event is expected to peak before the year ends and last until further notice. This weather phenomenon typically brings severe dry conditions to parts of the country, which poses a direct threat to the agriculture sector and the overall economy. The dry spell threatens both water supply and energy production, creating a dual challenge for households and businesses trying to manage rising living costs.

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Inflation Projections and Expert Forecasts

S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist Harumi Taguchi highlighted that aside from October, prices are expected to stay high for a bit longer. He stated that this will likely keep the inflation rate in November probably between 7.3 and 8.2 percent as families and businesses adjust to recent spikes in fuel and electricity bills. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. added that it might take a few more months before inflation hits its absolute peak, signaling that immediate relief is not imminent.

Holiday Spending and Oil Price Risks

Several economists see the upcoming holiday season adding additional pressure to inflation towards the end of the year. Security Bank Corp. Chief Economist Angelo B. Taningco expects inflation to remain above 7 percent for the last two months of the year, citing upside price pressures from El Niño and holiday spending. University of Asia and the Pacific Economist Marco Antonio C. Agonia warned that headline inflation may pick up towards December, potentially topping 8 percent if holiday spending ends up stronger than expected and oil prices do not wind down.

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Central Bank Policy and Rate Hikes

The central bank remains on a tightening path as it sees inflation remaining elevated or above their target over the next two years. Since beginning its tightening cycle in April, the BSP has delivered a total of 125 basis points in hikes. At its Oct. 22 meeting, the Monetary Board raised its key policy rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points to contain intensifying price pressures. This action brought benchmark borrowing costs to 5.5 percent, the highest level in nearly two years since February 2025.

Long-Term Economic Stabilization Timeline

While short-term forecasts vary, Union Bank of the Philippines Chief Economist Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion projects that inflation could peak in the fourth quarter to end at a full-year average of 5.9 percent. Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Emerging Asia Economist Miguel Chanco notes that October could mark the peak in inflation, but a return to the BSP's target range is unlikely until April next year. The central bank itself expects inflation to settle at 6.1 percent this year, 6 percent next year, before easing to 3.3 percent in 2028, indicating a gradual but prolonged road to stability.