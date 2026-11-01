Philippines Inflation October 2026: Peso Weakness and Fuel Costs Drive Price Pressures

Philippines inflation in October 2026 rises due to weaker peso and fuel costs. BSP watches closely as economists predict continued pressure, potentially leading to December rate hikes.

Philippines inflation accelerated further in October 2026, driven by rising transport, fuel, and food costs alongside a weakening local currency. Economists surveyed indicate that these factors have added significant pressure to household prices, potentially prompting the central bank to raise interest rates again in December. The median forecast from a Manila Times poll of economists placed the October inflation rate at 7.7 percent. This figure marks a significant increase compared to the 1.7 percent recorded in the same month last year and the 7.2 percent posted in September 2026. The Philippine Statistics Authority is scheduled to release the official data on November 5.

September Inflation Data Highlights Rising Costs

The broader context of price instability was evident in the September 2026 data, where headline inflation stood at 7.2 percent. This represented an uptick from the 6.1 percent recorded in August 2026. Consequently, the average inflation rate from January to September 2026 reached 5.4 percent. The Philippine Statistics Authority attributed the September uptrend primarily to a faster annual increment in food and non-alcoholic beverages, which rose to 6.7 percent from 4.6 percent in August. The index for housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also contributed to the rise, recording an annual increase of 8.4 percent compared to 7.9 percent previously. The transport index showed even sharper acceleration, growing at 14.6 percent annually from 13.5 percent in the previous month.

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Central Bank Remains Vigilant On Inflation Outlook

The median projection of 7.7 percent falls squarely within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas range of 7.1 to 8.1 percent for October. The central bank stated it would remain vigilant and guided by incoming data, particularly regarding inflation and growth prospects. It emphasized its intent to assess the impact of the latest developments in the Middle East on the country's economic outlook. Bank of the Philippine Islands lead economist Emilio Neri Jr. suggested that earlier price shocks are increasingly affecting other parts of the economy, including transport fares and wages. He noted that higher import costs are contributing to upward price pressures, with the wider depreciation of the peso raising the cost of fuel, food imports, and USD-denominated power supply contracts.

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Economists Predict Peak Inflation In Coming Months

Various economists have projected varying degrees of acceleration in the coming months. Miguel Chanco of Pantheon Macroeconomics expected a modest pickup to 7.3 percent, citing easing food inflation offsetting higher transport costs. Alvin Arogo of the Philippine National Bank projected inflation to accelerate to 7.4 percent in October, peaking at 7.6 percent in February next year. Michael Ricafort of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp forecasted 7.6 percent, pointing to peso depreciation increasing import costs and higher minimum wages in Metro Manila driving up service prices. Neri cautioned that inflation might not have peaked, expecting November figures to exceed 8 percent if current pressures persist.

Higher Rates May Be Needed To Anchor Expectations

The highest October inflation forecasts among surveyed economists came from Domini Velasquez, Ruben Carlo Asuncion, and Nicholas Antonio Mapa, all at 7.8 percent. Velasquez attributed the acceleration to higher transport fares, electricity costs, and mounting food pressures from adjustments in bus and jeepney fares. She also projected core inflation to rise to 5.4 percent, suggesting underlying pressures are broadening. Velasquez further noted that El Niño conditions would add to food price pressures in November. Asuncion highlighted that the weaker peso is raising the cost of imported goods while supply-side pressures keep inflation elevated. Neri added that further rate hikes may be necessary to support the local currency, contain second-round effects, and anchor inflation expectations before price pressures become more deeply embedded in the economy.