Philippines Inflation Hits 7.8 Percent in October on Energy Costs

Philippine inflation accelerated to a yearly high of 7.8 percent in October, driven by rising energy and transport costs that outpaced analyst forecasts.

The Philippine inflation rate accelerated to 7.8 percent in October, marking the highest level recorded this year. This increase in the headline Consumer Price Index was officially reported by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday. The figure represents a significant jump from the 7.2 percent rate observed in September and stands in stark contrast to the 1.7 percent recorded during the same month last year.

October Inflation Peak Exceeds September Rates

This October print establishes a new peak for the current year, surpassing the 7.2 percent inflation rate previously recorded in both April and September. The 7.8 percent figure also exceeded the 7.6 percent median estimate predicted by 22 analysts in a recent BusinessWorld poll. However, the actual reading remained within the 7.1 percent to 8.1 percent forecast range set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

Also read Peso weakens before October inflation data - BusinessWorld Online

The headline inflation rate has now remained above the central bank's 3 percent target for eight consecutive months. This prolonged period of elevated prices has brought the year-to-date average inflation to 5.6 percent. The sustained high levels indicate persistent pressure on the broader economy despite efforts to stabilize prices.

Energy Prices Drive Transport and Utility Costs Higher

National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa stated that the October inflation surge was primarily fueled by faster price increases in transport, housing, utilities, and restaurant and accommodation services. The Philippines also experienced higher import-driven inflation during this period. The weak peso against the dollar significantly increased the cost of imported goods entering the country.

Advertisement

Mr. Mapa explained that the exchange rate pass-through effect was most visible in energy items. Costs for diesel, gasoline, and liquefied petroleum gas rose notably due to currency depreciation. Imported rice prices also contributed to the broader inflationary pressure experienced by consumers across the archipelago.

Core Inflation and Regional Variations Show Broadening Pressure

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also picked up to 5.4 percent in October. This is an increase from the revised 4.8 percent in September and 2.5 percent the prior year. This reading marks the fastest core inflation since 5.9 percent was recorded in September 2023, signaling that price pressures are spreading beyond just energy sectors.

Inflation in the National Capital Region also quickened to 5.9 percent from the revised 5.3 percent in September. This regional data stands in contrast to the 2.9 percent rate recorded a year earlier. The acceleration in the capital region suggests that urban centers are feeling the brunt of these economic shifts more acutely than other areas.

Bottom Income Households Face Near Four-Year High Inflation

The financial strain on the most vulnerable populations has intensified significantly. Inflation for the bottom 30 percent of income households quickened to nearly a four-year high of 9.5 percent in October. This is a sharp increase from the 9 percent rate in September and -0.4 percent last year. The disparity highlights the regressive nature of the current economic environment.

Advertisement

This surge in costs drove the average inflation for this specific demographic to 6.8 percent as of October. The widening gap between headline inflation and the inflation rate affecting low-income families underscores the severity of the cost-of-living crisis. Policymakers face increasing pressure to address these disparities as the year concludes.