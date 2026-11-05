Philippines Inflation Hits 7.8 Percent in October Amid Fuel and Transport Cost Surge

Philippines consumer price index reached a near three-year high of 7.8 percent in October, driven by transport and fuel costs, raising expectations for further interest rate hikes by the central bank in December.

The Philippines experienced a significant acceleration in consumer price growth in October, with inflation rising to 7.8 percent, marking the highest rate since February 2023. This surge was primarily driven by rising domestic fuel prices and increased transport fares, according to a report released by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday. The October figure represents a sharp increase from the 7.2 percent inflation rate recorded in September and stands in stark contrast to the 1.7 percent annual growth seen in October of the previous year.

Core Drivers of Price Increases

National Statistician Dennis Mapa identified higher transport and fuel costs as the primary catalysts for the inflationary spike. The transport sector index rose markedly to 20.1 percent in October, up significantly from the 14.6 percent recorded in September 2026. This dramatic increase in transportation costs directly contributed to the elevated overall inflation rate for the month.

Also read Philippines October Inflation Hits 7.8 Percent on Transport Cost Surge

Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels also saw a faster annual increase, climbing to 9.3 percent in October from 8.4 percent in the previous month. These sectors played a critical role in pushing the headline inflation number higher, reflecting the broader impact of energy costs on the Philippine economy. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas noted that these developments were consistent with its projection that inflation would likely remain elevated in the coming months.

Food Inflation Shows Mixed Trends

While general inflation accelerated, food price pressures showed some signs of cooling in specific categories. Food inflation slowed to 6.4 percent in October, down from 6.8 percent in September. This deceleration was largely attributed to slower annual increases in the prices of fish, which rose at a rate of 5.0 percent compared to 7.4 percent in September. Additionally, prices for vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas, and pulses increased at a slower pace of 5.7 percent, down significantly from the 10.5 percent surge seen in the previous month.

Advertisement

However, the price of rice continued to climb, with rice inflation increasing to 20.7 percent from 20.3 percent in the prior month. Despite the slowdown in some food items, core inflation, which excludes selected volatile food and energy items, rose to 5.4 percent from 4.8 percent in September and 2.5 percent a year earlier. The average inflation for the first ten months of 2026 stands at 5.6 percent, remaining well above the central bank's target range of 2.0 to 4.0 percent.

Government Response and Strategic Interventions

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan announced that the government is strengthening agricultural production and logistics to address these persistent price pressures. He emphasized that the administration is providing targeted assistance to sectors affected by higher energy costs to mitigate the impact on vulnerable populations. Balisacan stated that continued targeted interventions would support producers, improve supply chains, and provide necessary relief to those most affected by the inflationary environment.

The Secretary highlighted that improving agricultural productivity and addressing constraints in food and energy supply are essential steps to ease price pressures and protect purchasing power. These measures aim to build greater resilience against external shocks, such as the ongoing El Niño conditions and geopolitical developments in the Middle East, which the central bank has identified as key factors influencing the inflation outlook.

Market Outlook and Interest Rate Projections

Financial institutions are closely monitoring the inflation data as it raises the possibility of further interest rate hikes. ING Regional Head of Research Deepali Bhargava noted that while the October inflation figure was within the central bank's forecast range of 7.1 to 8.1 percent, it reinforces the need for a cautious monetary stance. Bhargava indicated that a 25 basis point rate hike in December remains their base case, as the Monetary Board seeks to stay ahead of potential inflation risks and sticky core inflation.

Advertisement

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp, projected that inflation could remain at the 7 to 8 percent level through February 2027. He suggested that monetary authorities may signal further tightening at the next BSP rate-setting meeting on December 17, 2026, given that inflation remains well above the target range. Ricafort noted that barring new external shocks, inflation could ease to the 5 to 6 percent range from March to December 2027, partly due to higher base effects and the anniversary of geopolitical events starting in March 2027.

Chinabank Research echoed the sentiment that the latest inflation print keeps the door open for another quarter-point rate hike next month. However, they cautioned that much depends on the upcoming third-quarter GDP data, as further monetary tightening could weigh on an already slowing economy. The Monetary Board had previously raised key policy rates by 50 basis points last month in an effort to contain inflation, signaling a continued focus on stabilizing price levels in the Philippine economy.