Philippines Inflation Hits 7.6% in October Amid Peso Weakness and Rising Costs

October inflation reached 7.6%, driven by fuel, electricity, and food prices. The Philippine peso weakened significantly, raising import costs and keeping rates above the central bank target.

Analysts project that headline inflation in the Philippines accelerated to a new peak of 7.6 percent in October 2024. This figure represents a sharp increase from the 1.7 percent recorded during the same month last year and follows the 7.2 percent reading observed in September. The surge marks the highest inflation rate in nearly four years, matching the level seen in March 2023 and approaching the 8.6 percent high recorded in February 2023.

Fuel And Utility Costs Drive Price Hikes

The primary catalyst for this inflationary uptick was a significant rise in everyday utility expenses and travel costs. Alain Jomarie G. Santos, chairman of the Department of Economics at the University of Santo Tomas, attributed the pressure to higher gas prices, increased electric bills, and elevated commute fares. These factors collectively pushed consumer prices upward across various sectors of the economy.

Also read Filipino man accused of sexually abusing a minor flees Saipan for Philippines

Oil price adjustments during October were mixed but remained high enough to strain household budgets. Gasoline prices fell by up to P1.11 per liter, while diesel dropped by P0.52 per liter. However, kerosene prices surged by as much as P4.57 per liter. By the end of the month, gasoline ranged between P75.10 and P101.10 per liter in Metro Manila and nearby areas. Diesel prices varied from P88 to P102.50 per liter, and kerosene traded between P116 and P145.34 per liter.

Transportation costs also escalated following approvals from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board. The board authorized fare hikes for all public utility vehicles effective September 28. Simultaneously, electricity rates climbed as the Manila Electric Co imposed a 31.91 centavos per kilowatt-hour increase. The new rate stood at P15.0615 per kWh, up from P14.7424 per kWh in September. Households consuming 200 kWh monthly faced an additional P64 in their total electricity bills.

Advertisement

Food Prices And Peso Depreciation Add Pressure

Food inflation remained a critical source of price pressure despite some easing in specific categories. Marites M. Tiongco, a professor at the De La Salle University Carlos L. Tiu School of Economics, noted that food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation accelerated from 4.6 percent in August to 6.7 percent in September. Rice, meat, and vegetables were particularly important contributors to this trend. Weather-related supply disruptions and concerns about El Niño affecting agricultural production created additional upside risks for October.

S&P Global Market Intelligence Principal Economist Harumi Taguchi highlighted that higher costs for fruit and rice continued to stoke inflation. Conversely, China Banking Corp. Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez observed that prices of most major food items eased last month. She explained that lower prices for rice, vegetables, meat, fish, eggs, and sugar offset higher fruit prices. Based on PSA data, the average cost of local regular milled rice rose by 23.86 percent year-on-year to P49.79 a kilo. Well-milled rice also increased by 18.86 percent to P56.22 a kilo compared to the prior year.

The depreciation of the Philippine peso further exacerbated these domestic price increases. Bank of the Philippine Islands Lead Economist Emilio S. Neri Jr. stated that imported cost pressures added to the upside. The wider depreciation of the peso raised the cost of fuel imports, food imports, and US dollar-denominated power supply contracts. Oxford Economics Assistant Economist Jun Hao Ng added that retail agricultural price increases and domestic fuel price edges spilled over into the broader consumer price basket.

Monetary Policy And Future Economic Outlook

The Philippine peso breached the P64 handle against the US dollar last month after breaking multiple all-time lows. It hit a historic trough of P64.17 against the greenback on October 27. This marked the seventh straight trading day that the currency finished at a record low, down from the P58 to P59 level prewar. Marco Antonio C. Agonia, an economist at the University of Asia and the Pacific, noted that the lagged impact of the minimum wage hike in the National Capital Region may also be felt more strongly at this point.

Advertisement

On September 26, the minimum wage in the National Capital Region was raised by P60. Nonagricultural workers now receive a daily pay of P755, while those in retail, service, and small manufacturing establishments earn P718. This adjustment contributes to wage-driven inflationary pressures that may persist through the end of the year. Analysts expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to raise rates in its December meeting to combat these persistent price pressures.

The Monetary Board lifted benchmark rates for a fourth straight meeting on October 22. This decision came amid persistent oil-driven price pressures and intensifying risks from a strong El Niño. October will mark the eighth consecutive month that headline inflation breached the central bank's 3 percent target and 4 percent ceiling. The median estimate falls within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas forecast range of 7.1 percent to 8.1 percent for the month.